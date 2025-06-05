Why 'I'm fine' can be a red flag for anxiety in young professionals

Why high-functioning professionals suppress emotional distress
Who is more likely to ignore mental health needs?
If you are a perfectionist or tend to catastrophise (imagine worst-case scenarios), you might be more prone to suppress your mental health needs.
Dr Mrinmay Kumar Das, Senior Consultant – Behavioural Sciences, Max Super Speciality Hospital, explained, “People who lack work-life balance or have a short-sighted vision often ignore emotions. They are in survival mode, not reflection mode.” Their self-worth gets tied to output, not well-being.
High-functioning anxiety often goes undetected for years
Subtle signs of anxiety that often go unnoticed
- Avoiding joyful occasions like birthdays
- Constant self-doubt and the need for reassurance
- Using substances (often tobacco) to “take the edge off”
- Always being busy but never feeling peaceful
- Being seen as a “rockstar” but feeling disconnected from that image
How perfectionism and people-pleasing amplify anxiety
When ‘I’m just busy’ is a red flag, not a reassurance
Do high performers resist therapy more than others?
Self-regulation tools that actually work for high achievers
- Mindfulness: Stay in the moment, without judgement
- Cognitive reframing: Identify thought patterns and shift them
- Meditation: Even five minutes daily can clear mental clutter
- Sleep hygiene: The brain needs 7+ hours to reset effectively
- Movement: Exercise releases endorphins and supports mood regulation
