Why 'I'm fine' can be a red flag for anxiety in young professionals

They look calm, fix problems no one else can, take on more, and are always on top of their game. Whether it’s a crisis at work or a day of deadlines, high-performing professionals handle it all, with most seniors and colleagues relying on them. But beneath that composed exterior and smiling face, many are silently battling anxiety, emotional fatigue, and burnout. Their success has become the very mask that hides their mental health struggles, and chances are they might be dealing with something called “high-functioning anxiety”.

Why high-functioning professionals suppress emotional distress

Because they are really good at performance — including emotional performance. According to Dr Gorav Gupta, CEO & Senior Psychiatrist, Tulasi Healthcare, high-achievers are often driven by perfectionism, people-pleasing, and an intense fear of failure.

“They are under constant pressure to succeed, and sometimes masking becomes a coping mechanism,” he said.

The anxiety doesn't go away, it just hides in plain sight, showing up as irritability, constant busyness, or even unexplained physical complaints.

Who is more likely to ignore mental health needs?

If you are a perfectionist or tend to catastrophise (imagine worst-case scenarios), you might be more prone to suppress your mental health needs.