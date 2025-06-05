India logs 564 Covid-19 cases; IMA urges caution, not panic amid rise

India recorded 564 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with active infections standing at 4,866 nationwide, as of 8.00 am on Thursday, according to the data updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). While the numbers remain low, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has stepped in to reassure the public that there is no need to panic, but it is important to stay cautious.
Kerala sees mild rise in cases with minimal hospitalisation
The IMA’s Kerala chapter, where an uptick in cases has been observed, emphasised that the current Omicron-driven surge is mostly resulting in mild, short-term symptoms, particularly among the vaccinated population. Over 30 per cent of active Covid-19 cases in the country on June 5 were recorded in Kerala. Union Health Ministry figures show that Kerala had 1,487 active Covid-19 patients on the day.
“Kerala has high vaccination coverage and hospitalisations remain minimal,” said Dr K A Srivilasan, President of IMA Kerala, and Dr K Sasidharan, State Secretary, in a statement on Wednesday. However, they stressed that vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and those with chronic illnesses, must remain extra careful.
Why the vulnerable need to stay alert during the current wave
According to the IMA, the current surge is largely driven by Omicron sub-variants, which are known to cause short-term, symptomatic illnesses rather than severe disease. In Kerala, where vaccination rates are high, the risk of severe illness remains low. Still, individuals with weakened immune systems, such as those with cancer, kidney conditions, or heart disease, should exercise greater caution.
Covid symptoms may mimic seasonal infections, says IMA
The IMA noted that Covid-19 symptoms are often indistinguishable from other seasonal infections. “This makes preventive steps like physical distancing, mask usage, and hand hygiene more important than ever,” the statement said.
IMA recommends masks, isolation, and limited hospital visits
To minimise risk, the IMA has issued the following recommendations:
- Mandatory use of masks in all healthcare facilities
- Restricting hospital visits to avoid unnecessary exposure
- People experiencing respiratory symptoms should isolate until symptoms resolve
- Full cooperation with government testing and treatment facilities is essential
The association also called for the public’s support in ensuring that diagnostic and healthcare systems set up by the Health Department can function effectively.
"Together, with responsible behaviour and community support, we can prevent the situation from escalating," it said.
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.