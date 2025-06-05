Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / India logs 564 Covid-19 cases; IMA urges caution, not panic amid rise

India logs 564 Covid-19 cases; IMA urges caution, not panic amid rise

With active Covid-19 cases at 4,866 nationwide, the IMA advises preventive steps, especially for the elderly and chronically ill, to curb further escalation

Covid-19, Covid vaccincation, Coronavirus

India is seeing a fresh rise in Covid-19 cases, with active infections nearing 5,000. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India recorded 564 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with active infections standing at 4,866 nationwide, as of 8.00 am on Thursday, according to the data updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). While the numbers remain low, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has stepped in to reassure the public that there is no need to panic, but it is important to stay cautious.

Kerala sees mild rise in cases with minimal hospitalisation

The IMA’s Kerala chapter, where an uptick in cases has been observed, emphasised that the current Omicron-driven surge is mostly resulting in mild, short-term symptoms, particularly among the vaccinated population. Over 30 per cent of active Covid-19 cases in the country on June 5 were recorded in Kerala. Union Health Ministry figures show that Kerala had 1,487 active Covid-19 patients on the day.
 
 
“Kerala has high vaccination coverage and hospitalisations remain minimal,” said Dr K A Srivilasan, President of IMA Kerala, and Dr K Sasidharan, State Secretary, in a statement on Wednesday. However, they stressed that vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and those with chronic illnesses, must remain extra careful.

Why the vulnerable need to stay alert during the current wave

According to the IMA, the current surge is largely driven by Omicron sub-variants, which are known to cause short-term, symptomatic illnesses rather than severe disease. In Kerala, where vaccination rates are high, the risk of severe illness remains low. Still, individuals with weakened immune systems, such as those with cancer, kidney conditions, or heart disease, should exercise greater caution.

Covid symptoms may mimic seasonal infections, says IMA

The IMA noted that Covid-19 symptoms are often indistinguishable from other seasonal infections. “This makes preventive steps like physical distancing, mask usage, and hand hygiene more important than ever,” the statement said.

Also Read

Covid, coronavirus, Sars-CoV-2, covid testing

India's active Covid-19 cases rise to 4,866; 5-month-old among 7 dead

PremiumCovid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking

More Covid deaths recorded in past 3 weeks than previous 39 weeks

Coffee

Could daily coffee fix be the secret to healthy ageing among women?

Covid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking

Covid-19 cases rise in India: WHO releases new global action roadmap

covid corona mask

Covid-19 cases rising again: Should you wear a mask again? Experts say yes

IMA recommends masks, isolation, and limited hospital visits

To minimise risk, the IMA has issued the following recommendations:
  • Mandatory use of masks in all healthcare facilities
  • Restricting hospital visits to avoid unnecessary exposure
  • People experiencing respiratory symptoms should isolate until symptoms resolve
  • Full cooperation with government testing and treatment facilities is essential
The association also called for the public’s support in ensuring that diagnostic and healthcare systems set up by the Health Department can function effectively.
 
“Together, with responsible behaviour and community support, we can prevent the situation from escalating,” it said.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

Covid, coronavirus, Sars-CoV-2, covid testing

Centre to hold nationwide Covid mock drill on June 5 for hospital checks

artificial intelligence machine learning

IIT Delhi, AIIMS sign MoU to establish centre to research AI in healthcare

tattoo

Working hard? This smart tattoo on forehead could soon let your boss know

covid, coronavirus, covid-19

India reports 7 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 4,302

Revenge bedtime procrastination, screen-addiction, sleep disorders

Revenge bedtime procrastination: Why are we sleeping late - on purpose?

Topics : Coronavirus Coronavirus News Health with BS BS Web Reports COVID-19 Kerala indian medical association health news Health Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon