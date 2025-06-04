Home / Health / Centre to hold nationwide Covid mock drill on June 5 for hospital checks

Centre to hold nationwide Covid mock drill on June 5 for hospital checks

The Health Ministry will assess hospital readiness through a mock drill on June 5 as Covid-19 cases rise, with states asked to ensure oxygen, beds, and essential supplies

Covid, coronavirus, Sars-CoV-2, covid testing
The country also recorded seven deaths on Tuesday, including four from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 7:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Centre will conduct facility-level mock drills on June 5 to check preparedness of hospitals to tackle Covid-19, as the number of active cases crossed 4,000 in the country, according to official sources in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
 
This comes after a series of technical review meetings were chaired by Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Sunita Sharma this week in the wake of the surge in Covid cases.
 
States have also been instructed to ensure availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines, sources said, adding that a mock drill assessing oxygen supply systems such as PSA plants, LMO tanks, MGPS lines was conducted on June 2.
 
As of June 4, India reported 4,302 active Covid-19 cases, with an increase of 862 cases in the last 24 hours. Of these, Kerala was the worst-hit with 1,373 cases followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat with 510 and 461 cases, respectively.
 
The country also recorded seven deaths on Tuesday. These included four from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. 
 
Since January 1 this year, 44 deaths have been reported in India, primarily among individuals with pre-existing illnesses such as pneumonia, coronary diseases and tuberculosis (TB).
 
Sources in the ministry stated that most cases are mild and being managed under home care.
 
The review meeting was attended by representatives from the health ministry's disaster management cell, emergency management response (EMR) cell, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).
 
Central government hospitals in Delhi and representatives from all states and union territories (UTs) also participated in the meeting to evaluate the current Covid-19 situation and preparedness measures.
 
State and district surveillance units under IDSP are closely monitoring influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI), with testing recommended for all admitted SARI cases and 5 per cent of ILI cases according to guidelines.
 
“Positive SARI samples are sent for whole genome sequencing through the ICMR VRDL network,” an official in the know said.
 
He added that the ministry continues to closely monitor the situation and remains committed to ensuring public health safety through timely interventions and effective communication.
 
“The public is also advised to practice hand hygiene, cough etiquette, while individuals with acute respiratory illness should self-monitor and seek medical care if symptoms worsen,” he said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IIT Delhi, AIIMS sign MoU to establish centre to research AI in healthcare

Could daily coffee fix be the secret to healthy ageing among women?

Covid-19 cases rise in India: WHO releases new global action roadmap

Working hard? This smart tattoo on forehead could soon let your boss know

India reports 7 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 4,302

Topics :CoronavirushospitalsHealth Ministry

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story