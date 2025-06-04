Covid-19 cases rise in India: WHO releases new global action roadmap

New WHO documents on Covid-19 strategy and regulations
WHO’s five-point Covid-19 management framework for 2025–2030
- Early surveillance and variant tracking
- Strong community engagement
- High-quality clinical care
- Fair access to vaccines, diagnostics, and treatment
- Global and national coordination and cooperation
WHO recommendations for India’s Covid-19 response
- Update national Covid-19 readiness and vaccine delivery systems
- Avoid relying on travel restrictions; instead, focus on real-time data and risk assessment
- Continue Covid-19 vaccinations, especially for high-risk groups
- Integrate Covid-19 care with general health services to avoid parallel systems
Are new Covid-19 restrictions likely in India?
WHO priorities for long Covid, new variants, and vaccine development
- Continue research on long Covid-19, particularly its effects on productivity, mental health, and quality of life
- Study variant evolution, transmission patterns, and vaccine performance
- Develop new vaccines and therapeutics that can reduce transmission and hospitalisation
Why WHO wants countries to keep sharing Covid-19 data
- New cases, deaths, and hospitalisations
- Virus variants and sequencing
- Vaccine effectiveness and adverse events
- Major outbreaks or shifts in virus behaviour
WHO’s vaccine plan and recommendations for 2025–2030
- Vaccinating all high-priority groups with WHO-recommended shots
- Tackling vaccine hesitancy through targeted communication
- Ensuring equitable access, particularly in rural and underserved areas
How individuals can contribute to India’s Covid preparedness
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app