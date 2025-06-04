Home / Health / Covid-19 cases rise in India: WHO releases new global action roadmap

As Covid cases slowly rise again in India, the WHO's latest 2025-2030 roadmap and standing recommendations outline how countries should manage ongoing coronavirus risks without repeating past mistakes

Covid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking
As Covid-19 continues to evolve, experts are advising the public to remain vigilant and consider wearing masks in certain settings. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
As of June 4, India has recorded over 4,300 active Covid-19 cases, with nearly 300 new infections and seven deaths reported in the past 24 hours. States such as Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi are witnessing a gradual rise, prompting health authorities to step up surveillance and response measures.
 
In response to the ongoing risk, the World Health Organization (WHO) has released two key global guidance documents:
 
Strategic and Operational Plan for Coronavirus Disease Threat Management: 2025–2030
 
Implementation of the International Health Regulations (2005): Extension of the Standing Recommendations for Covid-19
 
These documents lay out how countries, including India, should navigate the next phase of the pandemic, prepare for future waves, and protect public health without repeating the chaos of previous years.

New WHO documents on Covid-19 strategy and regulations

1. The Strategic and Operational Plan (2025–2030)
This plan outlines how countries should sustainably manage coronavirus threats, including Covid-19, Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers), and potential new variants.
 
“This plan sets out WHO’s strategic and operational framework to support Member States in the sustained, integrated, evidence-based management of coronavirus disease threats, including Covid-19, Mers, and potential novel coronavirus diseases of public health importance,” the WHO states in the document.
 
2. Extension of standing recommendations under international health regulations
 
This is a set of updated global guidelines that will remain in effect until April 30, 2026, helping countries tackle Covid-19 with smarter, integrated strategies.
 
WHO notes: “The extension of these standing recommendations is necessary to support States Parties in addressing the risk posed by Covid-19 and to prevent or reduce the international spread of Covid-19, as well as its impact on health.”

WHO’s five-point Covid-19 management framework for 2025–2030

According to WHO, Covid-19 should be managed like other ongoing health threats, not as a separate emergency. The plan outlines five key areas of focus:
  • Early surveillance and variant tracking
  • Strong community engagement
  • High-quality clinical care
  • Fair access to vaccines, diagnostics, and treatment
  • Global and national coordination and cooperation

WHO recommendations for India’s Covid-19 response

Both documents are global frameworks meant to guide all WHO Member States, including India, and should be adapted nationally based on context, needs, and public health capacities. For India, this means scaling up what worked and fixing what did not.  WHO recommends that countries:
  • Update national Covid-19 readiness and vaccine delivery systems
  • Avoid relying on travel restrictions; instead, focus on real-time data and risk assessment
  • Continue Covid-19 vaccinations, especially for high-risk groups
  • Integrate Covid-19 care with general health services to avoid parallel systems

Are new Covid-19 restrictions likely in India?

Not necessarily. WHO is no longer recommending lockdowns or sweeping travel bans. Instead, it suggests evidence-based measures that do not disrupt daily life—such as early detection of variants, focused vaccinations, and improved public communication.

WHO priorities for long Covid, new variants, and vaccine development

 
WHO strongly emphasises the need to:
  • Continue research on long Covid-19, particularly its effects on productivity, mental health, and quality of life 
  • Study variant evolution, transmission patterns, and vaccine performance 
  • Develop new vaccines and therapeutics that can reduce transmission and hospitalisation 

Why WHO wants countries to keep sharing Covid-19 data 

WHO urges countries to continue sharing data on: 
  • New cases, deaths, and hospitalisations 
  • Virus variants and sequencing 
  • Vaccine effectiveness and adverse events 
  • Major outbreaks or shifts in virus behaviour 
This global sharing helps WHO make timely assessments and prepare for future threats. India has been contributing to this effort but must scale up further.

WHO’s vaccine plan and recommendations for 2025–2030

Yes. WHO advises: 
  • Vaccinating all high-priority groups with WHO-recommended shots 
  • Tackling vaccine hesitancy through targeted communication 
  • Ensuring equitable access, particularly in rural and underserved areas 
It also recommends continued improvements in vaccine research, delivery systems, and regulatory frameworks. 

How individuals can contribute to India’s Covid preparedness

As cases rise again, WHO’s roadmap is meant not just for policymakers but for the public too. If you travel frequently or spend time in crowded settings, you are at high risk of transmission. Many long Covid-19 sufferers are working-age adults grappling with fatigue, brain fog, and anxiety. You are also among the most connected online—crucial in countering misinformation.
 
Stay informed, encourage vaccinations, and do not dismiss “mild symptoms”—they may affect others more severely.
 
The WHO documents are a reminder that complacency is dangerous and that preparedness must become a habit.
 
For ongoing updates, expert interviews, and preventive health tips, follow Health with BS.

Topics :CoronavirusCoronavirus NewsCoronavirus Latest NewsHealth with BSBS Web ReportsWHOWorld Health OrganizationCoronavirus TestsCOVID-19health newsHealth Ministry

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

