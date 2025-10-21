How quickly can Diwali indulgence lead to visible weight and belly fat?

The festive season is synonymous with feasting , and Diwali is no exception. Health experts say that even a few days of indulgence can lead to noticeable changes in body composition.

From boxes of laddoos shared with neighbours to late-night family feasts, it’s easy to lose track of portions and calories. But how quickly does all that festive eating reflect on the weighing scale or around the waistline? Doctors explain what really happens to your body during the Diwali binge.

How soon does festive overeating show up as weight gain?

Experts say you might notice a difference sooner than you think. “No festive food is complete without sugar, ghee, and other calorie-dense ingredients like khoya and maida. Since these are packed with empty calories, even a week or two of festive indulgence can lead to a visible weight gain of two to five kilos,” says Dr Sharad Sharma, consultant for laparoscopic & bariatric surgery at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Diwali 2025: Festive season isn't kind to your skin. Here's how to fix it "Most of it is due to water retention, sluggish digestion, and a slight metabolic slowdown. This imbalance stems from the accumulation of toxins produced as a result of overeating heavy, oily, or sugary foods . When your digestion weakens, your body holds on to excess fluid and waste," explains Dr Partap Chauhan, founder and director of Jiva Ayurveda. The calorie equation Experts say that to gain about 1 kg of body weight in a week, the body needs a surplus of roughly 7,000 calories, or around 1,000 extra calories each day. This means that even a week of heavy festive eating, with an excess of 800 to 1,000 calories daily from sweets and fried foods, can easily lead to a noticeable weight gain.

Who gains weight faster? Doctors caution that certain groups are more vulnerable to quick festive weight gain, especially people with - Diabetes

Hypothyroidism

Sedentary lifestyles tend to store fat more easily due to slower metabolism or

Hormonal imbalances. ALSO READ | Post-festival detox: Simple ways to reset and recharge your system Women nearing menopause may also notice belly fat accumulation faster during such periods of overindulgence. Other health risks linked to festive overeating Beyond visible weight gain, festive bingeing can also trigger several short- and long-term health issues, doctors warn. Gastritis and constipation: Overindulgence in spicy, oily, and sugary foods can irritate the stomach lining, causing acid reflux, heartburn, and constipation. The heavy use of oil, refined flour, and sugar in festive dishes slows digestion and disrupts gut balance.

Cavities and dental caries: Excess sweets, especially store-bought varieties high in sugar and artificial additives, can lead to cavities and gum problems. Frequent snacking on mithai and desserts leaves sugar residue on teeth, creating an ideal environment for bacterial growth. Rise in cholesterol levels: Festive favourites like deep-fried snacks, ghee-laden curries, and sweets made with hydrogenated oils can raise bad cholesterol and triglycerides. This not only affects heart health but also burdens liver function. Higher diabetes risk: Experts caution that India’s high sugar consumption during festivals can be dangerous, especially for those with pre-diabetes. A week of excessive mithai, cold drinks, and refined carbs can spike blood sugar levels and accelerate the onset of diabetes.

Post-festival check While the scale might show an uptick, not all is lost. "Consuming festival food is not prohibited but it should be in small quantities to enjoy the moment," says Dr Sharma. A person who has a more active lifestyle will see less weight gain, as compared to a sedentary person, he notes. Experts suggest returning to regular meals, increasing water intake, and including light physical activity to reset the system. For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS Festive feasting is part of the joy of Diwali, but moderation is key. Doctors emphasise that it’s not about missing the celebration, but mindful celebration