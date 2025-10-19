What to do first when someone gets burned
- Cool the burn by immediately placing the affected area under running tap water for 10–15 minutes. This helps reduce pain and swelling.
- Do not use ice, as it can damage the skin further.
- Cover it lightly with sterile gauze or a clean cotton cloth.
- Do not pop blisters, because they protect the skin underneath.
- Seek medical help immediately, especially if the burn is large, deep, or affects the face, hands, or genitals.
What to do if sparks or chemicals enter the eyes
- Rinse immediately with clean, running tap water for at least 10–15 minutes.
- Keep eyelids open gently while the water flows to flush out particles.
- Never use rose water, milk, or any household solution.
- Do not rub the eyes, as it can worsen corneal damage.
- After washing, cover the eye loosely with a clean cloth or sterile gauze.
- Head straight to the nearest hospital.
How to respond to smoke inhalation
- Move them away from the source immediately into a clean, ventilated area.
- Check if they are conscious and breathing properly.
- Offer water to rinse their mouth and soothe the airways.
- Do not cover the nose and mouth with a wet cloth.
- Use an N95 mask, if available, for cleaner air intake.
- Keep inhalers and medications handy and use them as prescribed.
- If symptoms worsen or oxygen levels drop, do not delay hospital care.
Your complete Diwali first-aid box checklist
- Sterile gauze pads and bandages to cover minor burns and prevent infection
- Burn ointment (silver sulfadiazine cream) to help soothe and heal superficial burns
- Antiseptic solution (like Betadine or Savlon) for cleaning wounds safely
- Instant cold pack or gel-based cold compress to cool burns or relieve swelling
- Clean cotton cloths or sterile dressing rolls to loosely cover affected areas
- Small scissors and medical tape to secure dressings properly
- Disposable gloves to maintain hygiene while giving first aid
- Sterile saline eyewash or clean bottled water for rinsing eyes
- Sterile eye pads to cover the affected eye gently before reaching a hospital
- Lubricating eye drops (non-medicated) for mild dryness or irritation
- N95 masks to protect from smoke and particulate matter
- Prescribed inhalers or nebulisers for asthma or COPD patients
- Steam inhaler or bowl for steam therapy to clear nasal passages
- Portable pulse oximeter to monitor oxygen levels if someone feels breathless
- Painkillers (paracetamol or ibuprofen) for pain relief
- Antihistamines (like cetirizine) for mild allergic reactions to smoke or dust
- Oral rehydration salts (ORS) to prevent dehydration
- Digital thermometer to monitor fever
- Tweezers to remove splinters or debris safely
- Torch or flashlight for inspection in low light
- Emergency contact list with the nearest hospital, ambulance helpline, and family doctor’s number
- Notepad and pen to record what first-aid steps were taken before medical help arrives
