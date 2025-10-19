Between the light of diyas and the crackle of fireworks, accidents can happen in seconds. From burns and eye injuries to choking on smoke, the first few minutes matter most. Here’s what doctors say you should do instantly before reaching the hospital, and what all you must have in your Diwali first-aid kit.

What to do first when someone gets burned

When someone gets burned, we instinctively rush to grab toothpaste, ghee, or butter, but this is exactly what doctors say not to do.

“The biggest mistakes people make are applying toothpaste, butter, or ice on burns, because these delay healing and increase infection risk,” warns Dr Anurag Aggarwal, head of emergency medicine and trauma, Fortis Hospital, Noida.

Instead, do this: Cool the burn by immediately placing the affected area under running tap water for 10–15 minutes. This helps reduce pain and swelling.

Do not use ice, as it can damage the skin further.

Cover it lightly with sterile gauze or a clean cotton cloth.

Do not pop blisters, because they protect the skin underneath.

Seek medical help immediately, especially if the burn is large, deep, or affects the face, hands, or genitals. Dr Aggarwal also recommends keeping a Diwali first-aid box ready: “Every home should have sterile gauze pads, a burn ointment such as silver sulfadiazine, saline eyewash, a digital thermometer, an instant cold pack, and an inhaler if anyone in the family has asthma.”

What to do if sparks or chemicals enter the eyes A second’s mistake can turn into a lifetime of regret when it comes to eye injuries. “Every year around Diwali, we see a sharp rise in eye injuries, from mild irritation to corneal burns that can permanently affect vision,” says Dr Parul Maheshwari Sharma, principal director and HOD, Ophthalmology, Fortis Gurgaon. If sparks or chemicals enter the eye: Rinse immediately with clean, running tap water for at least 10–15 minutes.

Keep eyelids open gently while the water flows to flush out particles.

Never use rose water, milk, or any household solution.

Do not rub the eyes, as it can worsen corneal damage.

After washing, cover the eye loosely with a clean cloth or sterile gauze.

Head straight to the nearest hospital. ALSO READ| Diwali 2025 safety guide: How to prevent firecracker burns and injuries “Many over-the-counter drops, especially steroid-based ones, can worsen burns or infections,” Dr Sharma cautions.

How to respond to smoke inhalation “We often see patients with acute bronchitis, low oxygen levels, and even mental disorientation after inhaling heavy smoke,” says Dr Mayank Saxena, additional director, Pulmonology, Fortis Noida. If someone starts coughing severely or feels breathless: Move them away from the source immediately into a clean, ventilated area.

Check if they are conscious and breathing properly.

Offer water to rinse their mouth and soothe the airways.

Do not cover the nose and mouth with a wet cloth.

Use an N95 mask, if available, for cleaner air intake. If the person has asthma or COPD:

Keep inhalers and medications handy and use them as prescribed.

If symptoms worsen or oxygen levels drop, do not delay hospital care. “Home nebulisers can offer temporary relief, but relying on them too long can cost crucial time,” Dr Saxena warns. Your complete Diwali first-aid box checklist For burns and firecracker injuries: Sterile gauze pads and bandages to cover minor burns and prevent infection

Burn ointment (silver sulfadiazine cream) to help soothe and heal superficial burns

Antiseptic solution (like Betadine or Savlon) for cleaning wounds safely

Instant cold pack or gel-based cold compress to cool burns or relieve swelling

Clean cotton cloths or sterile dressing rolls to loosely cover affected areas

Small scissors and medical tape to secure dressings properly

Disposable gloves to maintain hygiene while giving first aid For eye irritation or injuries: