Diwali 2025 safety guide: How to prevent firecracker burns and injuries

Doctors say most Diwali-related accidents are preventable with simple safety habits, from avoiding synthetic clothes to using green crackers and knowing first aid

firecrackers, Diwali
Supervised celebrations and first-aid readiness can prevent Diwali mishaps, say experts. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 11:54 AM IST
Firecrackers, pollution, and festive chaos make Diwali week one of the busiest times for hospital emergency rooms. Experts say awareness and immediate first aid can prevent serious complications. Here’s a simple, doctor-backed guide to celebrating Diwali safely and managing cracker injuries the right way.

Common health dangers during Diwali

According to Dr Tushar Tayal, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, Diwali-related health issues range from burns, fire accidents, and asthma flare-ups to eye injuries and noise-related anxiety or insomnia.
 
Children and the elderly are the most vulnerable. Synthetic festive wear, cramped indoor spaces, and electric decorations increase risk. “Avoid flammable materials near open flames and keep rooms well-ventilated,” advises Dr Tayal.
 
Dr Swati Kanodia, Consultant - Paediatric Endocrinology, Rainbow Hospital, New Delhi, adds that children often experience eye irritation, skin allergies, and minor burns, while overindulgence in sweets and fried foods can lead to stomach upsets.
 
“Keep cotton clothing, avoid overcrowded areas with firecrackers, and ensure proper ventilation,” says Dr Kanodia.

How can you celebrate Diwali safely?

You don’t need firecrackers to make Diwali memorable. “The safest Diwali for kids is one without crackers. Celebrate with diyas, lights, rangolis, food, and music instead,” says Dr Kanodia. “If you must burst crackers, choose green ones and do it in open spaces.”
 
Dr Tayal recommends using battery-operated lights instead of candles indoors and keeping flammable materials away from diyas. Simple swaps like laser lights or outdoor gatherings can help reduce both pollution and injury risks.
 
To celebrate safely:
  • Always light diyas and crackers on flat, hard surfaces away from curtains or furniture.
  • Keep children under strict supervision. Only adults should light crackers.
  • Wear cotton clothes as synthetics catch fire easily.
  • Never relight dud crackers as they can explode unexpectedly.
  • Keep a bucket of water or sand nearby.
  • Do not apply sanitiser before handling fire.
  • Avoid overloading electric sockets.
 
“Have elderly family members sit away from the activity area,” advises Dr Tayal.

What to do if there’s a cracker injury

“For mild burns, cool the area under running water for 10–15 minutes and apply a thin layer of antiseptic ointment,” says Dr Kanodia. “Do not use ice, toothpaste, or ghee.”
 
For eye injuries, don’t rub the eye; rinse gently with clean water and go straight to a hospital.
 
Dr Tayal explains, “Deep burns, injuries to the face, eyes, or hands, or persistent bleeding need urgent medical care.” 

Since you're already here

For more festive health stories, follow #HealthWithBS

For more festive health stories, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and should not replace professional medical advice.
 

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsHealth Ministryhealth newsDiwaliDiwali firecrackers

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

