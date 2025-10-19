Diwali 2025 safety guide: How to prevent firecracker burns and injuries

Firecrackers, pollution, and festive chaos make Diwali week one of the busiest times for hospital emergency rooms. Experts say awareness and immediate first aid can prevent serious complications. Here’s a simple, doctor-backed guide to celebrating Diwali safely and managing cracker injuries the right way.

Common health dangers during Diwali

According to Dr Tushar Tayal, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, Diwali-related health issues range from burns, fire accidents, and asthma flare-ups to eye injuries and noise-related anxiety or insomnia.

Children and the elderly are the most vulnerable. Synthetic festive wear, cramped indoor spaces, and electric decorations increase risk. “Avoid flammable materials near open flames and keep rooms well-ventilated,” advises Dr Tayal.

Dr Swati Kanodia, Consultant - Paediatric Endocrinology, Rainbow Hospital, New Delhi, adds that children often experience eye irritation, skin allergies, and minor burns, while overindulgence in sweets and fried foods can lead to stomach upsets. “Keep cotton clothing, avoid overcrowded areas with firecrackers, and ensure proper ventilation,” says Dr Kanodia. How can you celebrate Diwali safely? You don’t need firecrackers to make Diwali memorable . “The safest Diwali for kids is one without crackers. Celebrate with diyas, lights, rangolis, food, and music instead,” says Dr Kanodia. “If you must burst crackers, choose green ones and do it in open spaces.”