Diwali sugar spike? Here's how to manage sugar without missing the sweets

As homes light up with diyas and the aroma of freshly made sweets fills the air, Diwali becomes a time of togetherness and indulgence. From gulab jamuns to kaju katli, the festival of lights is also the festival of sweets. But for those living with diabetes or prediabetes, this season of celebration can quickly turn into a season of sugar spikes.

Managing blood sugar during Diwali doesn’t mean saying “no” to every sweet or skipping festive meals altogether. With mindful choices, portion control, and a few smart hacks, you can savour the flavours of the festival safely.

Why do blood sugar levels spike during the festivals?

Even small indulgences add up, especially when meals become irregular and portion sizes increase. Stress, excitement, and sleep deprivation can also trigger hormonal changes that affect glucose control, she says. During festivals like Diwali, dietary patterns , activity levels, and sleep routines often change. “There’s increased consumption of sweets, fried snacks, and carbohydrate-rich foods, along with late-night celebrations and reduced physical activity. All these factors can cause fluctuations and spikes in blood sugar levels,” says Srishti Goyal, consultant dietician with Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.Even small indulgences add up, especially when meals become irregular and portion sizes increase. Stress, excitement, and sleep deprivation can also trigger hormonal changes that affect glucose control, she says.

Are ‘sugar-free’ or ‘low-calorie’ mithais safe? Many sweet shops now promote ‘sugar-free’ mithais as a guilt-free indulgence. But not all are made equal. “Sugar-free sweets may use artificial or natural sweeteners that don’t raise blood sugar directly, but the base ingredients like khoya, dry fruits, or refined flour can still be high in carbohydrates and calories. Overconsumption of these can still lead to glucose spikes,” explains Goyal. “Sweets that use jaggery and palm sugar also contain the same carbohydrate and glucose content with a few milligrams difference,” cautions Dr Padmini BV, head- Clinical Dietitian, Apollo Hospital, Bangalore. It’s best to “Sweets that use jaggery and palm sugar also contain the same carbohydrate and glucose content with a few milligrams difference,” cautions Dr Padmini BV, head- Clinical Dietitian, Apollo Hospital, Bangalore. It’s best to enjoy such sweets in small portions and check the ingredient label carefully.

What makes traditional sweets risky for blood sugar? Classic Diwali treats are typically made with high amounts of sugar, ghee, maida (refined flour), and condensed milk, all of which are calorie-dense and have a high glycaemic load, shares Goyal. “Deep-frying [like in gulab jamun or jalebi] adds saturated fat, which slows digestion and worsens insulin sensitivity. Repeated reheating of ghee or oil also produces unhealthy trans fats that increase inflammation, making sugar control even harder for diabetics,” she adds. Hacks to enjoy festive foods guilt-free Festivals shouldn’t feel restrictive. Instead of giving up your favourites, consider healthier tweaks: Use natural sweeteners like stevia, dates, or small amounts of jaggery instead of refined sugar.

Opt for baked or air-fried snacks instead of deep-fried ones.

Replace maida with multigrain flour, oats, or almond flour in homemade sweets.

Add nuts, seeds, and fibre to laddoos or barfis to lower their glycaemic impact.

Drink water or buttermilk instead of sugary beverages.

Focus on smaller servings — one piece of mithai enjoyed slowly can be more satisfying than several eaten quickly.

Eating slowly and mindfully also reduces the likelihood of overeating “Pairing sweets with fibre-rich foods [like salads, vegetables, or whole grains] or protein sources (like paneer, nuts, or dal) slows sugar absorption and helps prevent rapid spikes,” explains Goyal.