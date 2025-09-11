Red lines, expiry dates, dosage codes: How to read a medicine label right

A medicine strip may seem ordinary, but those tiny names, numbers, and red lines often decide how safe your next dose really is. Too often, we skip reading them and depend entirely on chemists, overlooking critical details like expiry dates, dosage, storage instructions, and warnings. Understanding these labels is not optional; it is essential. Here’s a simple guide every Indian household should know.

Why should you care about reading a medicine label?

“Medication labels are not mere administrative information, but critical safety instruments,” according to Dr Rohit Deshpande, MBBS, MD, Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. A label tells you the drug’s name, active ingredient, dosage strength, expiry date, storage requirements, and warnings. Ignoring this can lead to overdosing, underdosing, harmful drug interactions, or even failed therapy.

Dr Deshpande reminds us: if you can read a nutrition label before buying granola bars, why not give the same attention to something that directly affects your health? What should you check first on a medicine label? Jeevan Kasara, Director & CEO, Steris Healthcare, suggests always scanning for five things: generic name, dosage, expiry date, manufacturing date, and batch number. The generic name tells you the actual medicine (the active ingredient).

tells you the actual medicine (the active ingredient). The dosage ensures you’re not taking too much or too little.

ensures you’re not taking too much or too little. The expiry date and manufacturing date confirm the drug is safe and effective.

and manufacturing date confirm the drug is safe and effective. The batch number is important for recalls—just like product recalls in FMCG, medicines too can be pulled off shelves if something is wrong. The experts say these details are your first line of defence against fake, expired, or unsafe drugs.

Generic name vs brand name: What’s the difference? This is where many people get confused. The generic name is the medicine’s active ingredient, while the brand name is just the marketed version. For instance, paracetamol is the generic name , but you might see it sold under different brands. Kasara explains, “Both have the same effect, but they may vary in price or appearance. Knowing the generic name helps avoid duplication and ensures continuity of treatment.” What do ‘Schedule H’ or ‘Schedule X’ on medicine packs mean? Ever noticed a label saying Schedule H or Schedule X? These are not random codes.

Schedule H: Prescription-only medicines, and should not be taken without a doctor’s advice.

Prescription-only medicines, and should not be taken without a doctor’s advice. Schedule X: More tightly controlled drugs, like certain psychotropic medicines. “These markings exist to remind consumers not to self-medicate,” Kasara stresses. So, if you see these, do not play doctor. What do the red line and ‘Rx’ symbol really mean? That red line across antibiotic strips is not for decoration. It’s a warning: “This is a prescription-only drug.” Similarly, the ‘Rx’ symbol carries the same message. ALSO READ: Paracetamol, aspirin or ibuprofen? The right way to use common painkillers So next time you see that red line, pause before popping the pill. It is a reminder to consult your doctor.

How do you decode dosage instructions like ‘1-0-1’ or ‘SOS’? If you have ever been baffled by cryptic notations on your prescription, here is a quick cheat sheet from Dr Deshpande: 1-0-1: One pill in the morning, none at noon, one at night

One pill in the morning, none at noon, one at night SOS: Take only when needed (like for pain or acidity), never for antibiotics

Take only when needed (like for pain or acidity), never for antibiotics OD: Once daily

Once daily BD: Twice daily

Twice daily TDS: Thrice daily And don’t ignore the little letters like a.c. (before meals) and p.c. (after meals), because they decide how well your medicine gets absorbed. Why are storage instructions so important? Phrases like “keep in a cool, dry place” or “refrigerate” aren’t optional fine print, and Dr Deshpande warns, “Improper storage changes drug stability. Insulin and some antibiotics lose potency if not refrigerated. Heat and moisture can break down tablets, making them less effective, or even toxic.”