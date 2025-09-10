Undiagnosed diabetes poses major global health risk, warns new study

The number of diabetes cases is climbing worldwide. But the majority of those affected remain in the dark about their illness. A new report in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology underscores the severity of the global diabetes burden. Researchers estimate that around 44 per cent of adults living with diabetes in 2023 did not know they had the disease. This underdiagnosis means millions continue to live without treatment or lifestyle changes that could prevent serious complications.

Findings at a glance

The study Global, regional, and national cascades of diabetes care, 2000–23: a systematic review and modelling analysis using findings from the Global Burden of Disease, led by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), tracked diagnosis, treatment and control of diabetes across 204 countries from 2000 to 2023. It found:

About 56 per cent of people with diabetes know they have the condition, leaving the remaining 44 per cent undiagnosed.

Young adults with diabetes are far more likely to remain undiagnosed compared to older adults.

Diagnosis and treatment coverage improved by about eight per cent between 2000 and 2023.

Among people with diagnosed diabetes, 91.4 per cent were receiving treatment, but only 41.6 per cent of those on treatment maintained healthy blood sugar levels. The study also highlighted regional disparity. “Countries in sub-Saharan Africa generally have low diagnosis rates, whereas high-income regions such as the United States and Europe record much higher levels,” said Lauryn Stafford, lead author of the study and researcher at IHME.

ALSO READ: Why preserved vegetables can sometimes turn deadly and how to stay safe India, which has one of the largest populations of people with diabetes, saw diagnosis improve by around 14 per cent between 2000 and 2023. Researchers highlighted the need for community-level screening and better access to diagnostic services in both rural and urban areas. Why this matters Diabetes that goes unnoticed can damage the body for years. It raises the risk of heart disease, kidney failure, vision problems and nerve damage. “This information can help facilitate the development of targeted interventions to address gaps in diabetes management. A previous study from IHME projected that every country in the world will continue to see increases in diabetes prevalence, culminating in over one billion people living with diabetes in 2050. Therefore, it's even more critical to understand where diagnosis, treatment and glycaemic management can be improved, in order to prevent disabling complications,” said Lauryn.

Steps to close the gap Health experts emphasise that prevention remains key, especially through reducing obesity. “Given our current trajectory of continually increasing diabetes prevalence globally, it is critical to continue efforts to expand diabetes education and screening programs in low- and middle-income countries. This will mean more diagnostic capacity building, such as by training more health care personnel, and stocking up on diagnostic tests,” said Lauryn. Researchers added that placing greater focus on screening young adults with risk factors is essential to tackle the high levels of underdiagnosis in this group. “More efforts to support people receiving diabetes treatment and achieving sustainable, optimal glycaemic levels is critical. This may include expanding access to novel diabetes and obesity treatments that are often unaffordable and providing more support to help people with diabetes navigate complex treatment regimens,” she said.