Do you dream of living to 100? For decades, that seemed within reach, as life expectancy kept rising with every generation—thanks to vaccines, improved healthcare, and better living conditions. But new research warns this upward trend is now slowing, and future generations may not enjoy the same leap in longevity.

A recent study titled “Cohort mortality forecasts indicate signs of deceleration in life expectancy gains”, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), finds that people born between 1939 and 2000 in high-income countries are unlikely to reach the century mark on average.

Researchers from the Max Planck Institute, INED, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison found that life expectancy improvements are slowing significantly in 23 high-income countries.

What did the new study reveal? The study analysed whether those born between 1939 and 2000 would see the same longevity gains as previous generations. Using six different forecasting models, the researchers found a sharp slowdown—life expectancy gains were 37 to 52 per cent lower than those seen in the early 20th century. ALSO READ: Why millennials may not reach 100: Study shows life expectancy slowing So, while people born in 1980 were once expected to live to 100, updated forecasts show they are likely to fall short. Why are lifespans no longer rising as fast? In the early 1900s, life expectancy rose rapidly due to antibiotics, vaccines, better nutrition, sanitation, and reduced infant mortality. Those “easy wins” contributed massively to longevity improvements.

Now, with survival already high in younger age groups, there’s less room for drastic gains. The study found over 70 per cent of the slowdown came from reduced improvements in survival under age 20. Can science still reverse the slowdown? Medical breakthroughs can always change the picture—whether it’s anti-ageing therapies or better chronic disease treatment. But even under optimistic projections, where survival rates double in the future, life expectancy gains still don’t match the leaps seen before 1938. ALSO READ: Undiagnosed diabetes poses major global health risk, warns new study The takeaway: medicine can enhance quality of life, but may not easily push average lifespans to 100.

Why this matters to society Life expectancy influences retirement age, healthcare budgets, and pension planning. Slower gains could mean more years of chronic illness without the offset of reaching extreme old age. For governments, this raises pressing questions around healthcare costs, an ageing workforce, and future social policies. Will today’s kids become centenarians? Not likely. A separate study in Nature Ageing estimates just 5.1 per cent of girls and 1.8 per cent of boys born today will reach 100. The reasons? Rising childhood obesity, poor diets, screen addiction, and inactivity are creating serious long-term health risks.