Rainbow diet: How colours on your plate can help improve your health

Healthy eating doesn’t have to be boring. The rainbow diet is a simple yet powerful idea - the more colours you add to your plate, the more nutrients your body gets. Backed by growing scientific evidence, it turns everyday meals into a vibrant path to better health.

What is the 'rainbow diet'?

The rainbow diet encourages people to eat a wide variety of naturally colourful foods like red tomatoes, orange carrots, yellow bell peppers, leafy greens, blueberries, and purple brinjals. Each hue signals the presence of different phytonutrients and antioxidants that play vital roles in maintaining health.

"Phytonutrients are micronutrients which are responsible for our immunity and other health functions to work in a good manner," explains Dr Anshu Chaturvedi, head of dietetics department at CK Birla Hospital, Jaipur.

"Red foods are rich in lycopene and anthocyanins, green foods contain chlorophyll, vitamin K, and folate, while yellow-orange foods are packed with beta-carotene and Vitamin C. Together, these compounds act as antioxidants, anti-inflammatory agents, and immunity boosters," adds Debalina Dutta, dietician at The Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI). Impact on health Experts suggest that eating foods across the spectrum ensures a more complete nutritional profile. Rainbow diet helps with: Stronger immunity and reduced infections

Better gut health due to higher fibre intake

Lower cholesterol and improved heart health

Reduced risk of metabolic disorders such as diabetes and fatty liver

Protection against age-related conditions like dementia and some cancers Highlighting the specific impact of different colours, Debalina explains:

Green (spinach, peas, cucumber): Supports heart health, helps regulate blood pressure, and aids detoxification.

(spinach, peas, cucumber): Supports heart health, helps regulate blood pressure, and aids detoxification. Red/Purple (tomatoes, cherries, berries): Boosts brain health, improves memory, and has anti-inflammatory properties.

(tomatoes, cherries, berries): Boosts brain health, improves memory, and has anti-inflammatory properties. Yellow/Orange (carrot, papaya, pumpkin): Enhances vision, promotes healthy skin, and strengthens immunity.

(carrot, papaya, pumpkin): Enhances vision, promotes healthy skin, and strengthens immunity. White (cauliflower, mushrooms, bananas): Supports bone health, aids digestion, and helps maintain energy balance. Setting realistic goals While the concept sounds appealing, many people wonder how much colour they actually need every day. Nutritionists suggest including at least three to five different colours on your plate daily, ideally spread across meals. Even small swaps, such as adding a portion of salad or seasonal fruit, can make a big difference. Portion sizes should be tailored based on age, activity level, and health conditions.

Misconceptions and limitations Adding colours to your plate does not mean replacing other important food groups such as carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats. "The rainbow diet doesn’t mean eating exotic or expensive foods. In India, seasonal availability actually supports the rainbow approach with mangoes in summer, root vegetables in winter, and green leafy vegetables in monsoon," said Debalina. She further explained that diabetics should favour low glycaemic fruits, elderly may need softer fibre-rich foods, and children need more variety for growth. Dr Chaturvedi added, "Some believe that juicing and smoothies are the best way to consume the rainbow diet. Fact is juicing removes fiber and concentrates the sugars. Smoothies are not that good either as they replace the benefits of chewing whole fruits and vegetables that are especially responsible for satiety and digestion."