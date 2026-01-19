How hydrotherapy is helping Archana Puran Singh manage a rare pain disorder

Living with constant pain can make even simple movements feel overwhelming. For actor Archana Puran Singh, hydrotherapy has become a key part of coping with a rare pain disorder, offering relief through controlled movement in warm water and drawing attention to a therapy many patients may not know about.

Why does movement become a challenge with CRPS?

Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) is a chronic pain condition that usually develops after an injury or surgery. According to Dr Gaurav Batra, Neurosurgeon (Brain & Spine), Max Hospital, Vaishali, it can be deeply debilitating.

“CRPS is a chronic painful complication that usually ensues after an injury or surgery. There is pain, swelling, discolouration of the skin with temperature changes, and stiffness,” he explains.

As the condition progresses, everyday activities become challenging. Pain, weakness, tenderness and restricted movement often interfere with even basic tasks, affecting both physical and emotional wellbeing. CRPS is relatively rare but probably underdiagnosed, shares Dr A P Singh, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida. "It tends to occur more in women and patients with fractures, surgical trauma, or previous nerve injuries. Psychological stress, immobilization, and any chronic pain history may all independently increase susceptibility," he adds. Why hydrotherapy is used for chronic pain Hydrotherapy involves performing guided exercises in warm water. For people living with CRPS, this environment can make movement less intimidating and less painful.

Dr Batra notes that hydrotherapy works because warm water relaxes muscles and eases pain. "The buoyancy of water reduces pressure on joints and painful limbs, allowing patients to move more freely and safely than they might on land," he explains. This reduced load is particularly helpful for people who fear worsening their pain through conventional exercise. How warm water eases pain and stiffness Warm water has multiple therapeutic effects that benefit CRPS patients: It increases blood flow to affected areas

Muscles relax, reducing stiffness

Buoyancy lowers weight-bearing stress

Gentle water movement helps calm inflammation Buoyancy decreases the weight-bearing impact on painful parts, which allows patients to exercise without making the condition worse.

Archana Puran Singh recently shared her supervised hydrotherapy routine on social media, in which hot and cold water are mixed in a tub with Epsom salt, while a physiotherapist gently massages her hand to help ease pain and stiffness. Can hydrotherapy improve mobility and circulation? Experts say hydrotherapy can help restore movement and confidence over time. Improved circulation from warm water supports nerve activity, which is often disrupted in CRPS. “Hydrotherapy can help improve mobility, circulation, and even nerve activity,” Dr Batra explains. While some patients feel relief after just a few sessions, others may need several weeks before noticing meaningful improvement.

The key, he says, is consistency without pushing beyond pain limits. Why hydrotherapy cannot work in isolation Importantly, hydrotherapy is not a standalone cure. “Hydrotherapy is most effectively utilised as an adjunct to other forms of treatment, not used solely on its own,” Dr Batra emphasises. Doctors recommend combining it with medication, physical therapy, pain education and psychological support for best results. For patients with CRPS, like Archana Puran Singh, hydrotherapy represents a hopeful, practical tool to gently reclaim movement, confidence and control while living with a rare and painful condition. Precautions patients must keep in mind Hydrotherapy is not suitable for everyone and must always be supervised.