What is CRPS? The rare pain disorder affecting Archana Puran Singh

Actor and television personality Archana Puran Singh has recently drawn attention to a little-known yet deeply debilitating condition of Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS). Often misunderstood and frequently misdiagnosed, CRPS is a chronic pain disorder that can dramatically alter a person’s quality of life, especially when diagnosis and treatment are delayed.

Archana’s experience has sparked conversations around chronic pain and recovery, highlighting how pain that appears out of proportion to an injury should never be dismissed as normal healing.

What happened to Archana Puran Singh?

Archana reportedly developed CRPS following a wrist injury sustained during a shoot. While the initial injury was treated, the pain did not resolve as expected. Instead, it worsened over time, accompanied by stiffness and functional limitations in her hand.

In a social media post, her son acknowledged that the condition has been life-altering, with her hand unlikely to fully regain its earlier function. Despite this, Archana has continued working across formats, underscoring both the seriousness of CRPS and the resilience required to live with it.

What is Complex regional pain syndrome?

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome is a chronic neuropathic pain condition that usually develops after an injury, fracture, surgery or trauma, most commonly affecting an arm or a leg. What distinguishes CRPS from routine post-injury pain is that the discomfort is far more intense and persistent than expected, often continuing even after the original injury has healed.

According to Dr Dheeraj Dhumir, Senior Director – Pain Management, Cardiac Anesthesia at Max Hospital, Mohali, CRPS occurs when the nervous system becomes abnormally sensitised. “The pain pathways continue to send exaggerated signals to the brain, even when there is no ongoing tissue damage,” he explains, stressing that early diagnosis is critical.

Symptoms that go beyond normal pain

CRPS is not just about pain intensity. Patients may experience a cluster of symptoms that affect the skin, muscles and nerves of the affected limb. These include:

Persistent burning, throbbing or stabbing pain

Extreme sensitivity to touch, where even light contact can be unbearable

Swelling and stiffness around the joint

Changes in skin colour or temperature, making the area appear unusually warm, cold, red or bluish

Reduced mobility and weakness over time

As these symptoms often overlap with routine injury recovery, CRPS is frequently missed in its early stages, allowing the condition to progress.

Why CRPS can be life-altering

While CRPS is not life-threatening, it can be severely disabling. Chronic pain can interfere with daily activities, sleep and work, and may take a toll on mental health. Simple tasks such as writing, walking or holding objects can become difficult.

Dr Dhumir notes that if left untreated, CRPS may lead to long-term movement restriction and muscle wasting. This is why specialists emphasise early intervention and sustained rehabilitation, rather than waiting for symptoms to settle on their own.

How is CRPS treated?

There is no single cure for CRPS, but symptoms can be managed effectively with a multidisciplinary approach. Treatment plans are usually tailored to the individual and may include:

Physiotherapy and graded movement therapy to maintain mobility and prevent stiffness

Medications that target nerve pain and inflammation

Interventional pain procedures in selected cases to modulate abnormal pain signals

Psychological support, as chronic pain often affects emotional wellbeing

“Timely, personalised pain management can significantly improve function and quality of life,” says Dr Dhumir, adding that patients benefit most when treatment begins early and continues consistently.

As awareness grows, experts hope more patients will seek specialist care sooner, reducing the risk of long-term disability. CRPS may be rare, but with the right support, people living with it can still find ways to adapt, work and reclaim control over their lives.