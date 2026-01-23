India's mental health care workforce must quadruple to meet needs

After a gap of nine years, the government launched the National Mental Health Survey 2 to assess mental health issues, covering a broader scope than the first survey (2015-16). India has 0.75 psychiatrists per 100,000 people, the survey found. That is less than the world average of 1.3 and numbers in emerging economies Brazil, China and Russia but ahead of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends at least three psychiatrists per 100,000 people. A 2023 report of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare said that India had about 9,000 working psychiatrists, meaning that meeting the WHO’s benchmark would require 36,000 more. Even if 1,000 psychiatrists enter the workforce annually, the report estimated that it would take some 27 years to reach the benchmark, assuming there is no attrition.