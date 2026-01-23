Home / Health / India's mental health care workforce must quadruple to meet needs

India's mental health care workforce must quadruple to meet needs

Country has 0.75 psychiatrists per 100,000 people: Less than the world average of 1.3

therapy session, mental health
premium
The problem is part of a wider shortage of medical professionals but it is acute in psychiatry. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 11:59 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
A decade after the 2016 movie Dear Zindagi normalised the “Dimaag ka Doctor”, India’s mental health debate has moved from the cinema screen to acknowledging psychological well-being, yet accessibility to treatment remains a challenge.
 
After a gap of nine years, the government launched the National Mental Health Survey 2 to assess mental health issues, covering a broader scope than the first survey (2015-16). India has 0.75 psychiatrists per 100,000 people, the survey found. That is less than the world average of 1.3 and numbers in emerging economies Brazil, China and Russia but ahead of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends at least three psychiatrists per 100,000 people. A 2023 report of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare said that India had about 9,000 working psychiatrists, meaning that meeting the WHO’s benchmark would require 36,000 more. Even if 1,000 psychiatrists enter the workforce annually, the report estimated that it would take some 27 years to reach the benchmark, assuming there is no attrition.
 
The problem is part of a wider shortage of medical professionals but it is acute in psychiatry. India has 0.79 doctors per 1,000 people: Less than half the world average of 1.7 and significantly less than most middle- and high-income countries. While this broader limitation affects overall health care access, the psychiatrist shortfall compounds challenges in early diagnosis, treatment continuity and crisis intervention.  
 
India’s suicide numbers have increased over the past decade, rising from  around 135,000 cases in 2018 to more than 171,000 in 2023. When India was battling the coronavirus, suicide cases jumped by about 10 per cent in 2020 and continued to rise in 2021, underscoring how prolonged stress, economic disruption and social isolation can amplify mental health risks in times of crisis.  
 
Changing public opinion may lead to greater demand for mental health care. A 2021 study by the LiveLoveLaugh Foundation found a marked improvement in awareness and acceptance compared to 2018. More respondents were willing to seek or support treatment and they recognised that people needing help can take on responsibilities.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What we get wrong about trans-fats: Cardiologist busts 10 dangerous myths

Budget 2026: Can investment in digital health and AI reshape healthcare?

Dr Reddy's gets regulatory nod to sell generic version of Ozempic in India

What is CRPS? The rare pain disorder affecting Archana Puran Singh

Stem cell therapy: How Abhay Deol found relief from chronic pain

Topics :BS Number WiseMental healthmental health careIndian healthcare

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story