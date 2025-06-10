Home / Health / India reports 3 Covid-19 deaths, 324 new cases; active tally rises to 6,815

India reports 3 Covid-19 deaths, 324 new cases; active tally rises to 6,815

Of the deceased, one was a 44-year-old man with hypothyroidism and hypertension; the other two had pre-existing respiratory ailments

Covid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking
Experts point to widespread hybrid immunity—built through past infections and extensive vaccination coverage—as a key reason for avoiding additional doses | (Photo: AdobeStock)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
India’s active Covid-19 case tally rose to 6,815 with 324 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released on Tuesday. Three deaths were also recorded during the same period.
 
The fatalities were reported from Delhi, Jharkhand and Kerala. Of the deceased, one was a 44-year-old male with a history of hypothyroidism and hypertension. The other two victims were elderly and suffered from pre-existing respiratory and chronic health conditions.
 
India is currently witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, attributed to new variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant.

Statewise Data

Among the states, Kerala continues to lead the Covid-19 tally, with active cases at 2,053. Karnataka reported the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours, with 136 fresh infections taking its total to 559. Gujarat recorded 129 new cases, bringing its active case count to 1,109. 
State Active Cases New Cases (Last 24 Hours) Deaths (Last 24 Hours)
Kerala 2,053 96 1
Maharashtra 613 6 0
Gujarat 1,109 129 0
Delhi 691 37 1
West Bengal 747   0
Karnataka 559 136 0
Tamil Nadu 207 12 0

Experts advise targeted protection, not mass boosters

 
Health experts have cautioned against launching a mass booster vaccination campaign in response to the current rise. Instead, they advocate targeted protection for high-risk groups such as the elderly, immunocompromised individuals and people with chronic ailments.
 
Experts point to widespread hybrid immunity—built through past infections and extensive vaccination coverage—as a key reason for avoiding additional doses for the general population at this stage. 
 
They recommend that citizens continue practising Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and avoiding crowded spaces.

Government issues advisory, urges caution

 
In light of the rising infections, the central government has issued advisories to states and union territories, calling for readiness and vigilance.
 
Medical professionals have also emphasised the importance of distinguishing between Covid-19 and other seasonal viral fevers, which share symptoms such as fever, fatigue and respiratory discomfort. 
 
Vulnerable individuals—especially senior citizens and those with underlying medical issues—have been advised to exercise caution and seek immediate medical care if symptoms develop or worsen.
 
The Indian Medical Association has reiterated the need for preventive measures, including the use of masks and adherence to hygiene practices, to curb the spread of the virus.

Topics :CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus TestsHealth with BSHealthcare in India

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

