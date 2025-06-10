India reports 3 Covid-19 deaths, 324 new cases; active tally rises to 6,815

India’s active Covid-19 case tally rose to 6,815 with 324 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released on Tuesday. Three deaths were also recorded during the same period.

The fatalities were reported from Delhi, Jharkhand and Kerala. Of the deceased, one was a 44-year-old male with a history of hypothyroidism and hypertension. The other two victims were elderly and suffered from pre-existing respiratory and chronic health conditions.

India is currently witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, attributed to new variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant.

Statewise Data Among the states, Kerala continues to lead the Covid-19 tally, with active cases at 2,053. Karnataka reported the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours, with 136 fresh infections taking its total to 559. Gujarat recorded 129 new cases, bringing its active case count to 1,109. State Active Cases New Cases (Last 24 Hours) Deaths (Last 24 Hours) Kerala 2,053 96 1 Maharashtra 613 6 0 Gujarat 1,109 129 0 Delhi 691 37 1 West Bengal 747 0 Karnataka 559 136 0 Tamil Nadu 207 12 0 Experts advise targeted protection, not mass boosters Health experts have cautioned against launching a mass booster vaccination campaign in response to the current rise. Instead, they advocate targeted protection for high-risk groups such as the elderly, immunocompromised individuals and people with chronic ailments.

ALSO READ: Covid surge, summer migration may hit project timelines in short term Experts point to widespread hybrid immunity—built through past infections and extensive vaccination coverage—as a key reason for avoiding additional doses for the general population at this stage. They recommend that citizens continue practising Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and avoiding crowded spaces. Government issues advisory, urges caution In light of the rising infections, the central government has issued advisories to states and union territories, calling for readiness and vigilance. ALSO READ: Covid booster jab not needed, say experts; high-risk groups need protection Medical professionals have also emphasised the importance of distinguishing between Covid-19 and other seasonal viral fevers, which share symptoms such as fever, fatigue and respiratory discomfort.