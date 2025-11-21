Infertility, not just a medical challenge, a deeply emotional one, sounded with stigma, blame, and advice that rarely comes from doctors but always comes from relatives, neighbours and forwarded WhatsApp messages. If you have ever wondered whether stress is preventing pregnancy, or if IVF is the only option left, or whether a woman’s age is the only factor that matters, here is what the doctors have to say about in this week’s Fact-check Friday which focuses on myths releated to infertility.

1. Is infertility mostly a woman’s problem?

Myth: When a couple can’t conceive, the issue almost always lies with the woman.

Fact: This belief is outdated and incorrect. “Male factor infertility contributes to nearly 50 per cent of all cases,” says Dr Santosh Gupta, Clinical Director & Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Bengaluru. Dr Prachi Benara, Fertility Specialist, Birla Fertility & IVF, Gurgaon Sec-14, stresses that infertility is a shared health condition , not a gendered failure. 2. If you get pregnant once, can you definitely get pregnant again? Myth: A first pregnancy guarantees future fertility. Fact: Not always. Secondary infertility is real and surprisingly common, says Dr Parul Prakash, Senior Consultant & Head – Reproductive Medicine & IVF, Artemis Hospitals. Changes in egg quality, sperm health, age, Not always. Secondary infertility is real and surprisingly common, says Dr Parul Prakash, Senior Consultant & Head – Reproductive Medicine & IVF, Artemis Hospitals. Changes in egg quality, sperm health, age, thyroid issues PCOS , endometriosis, infections or pregnancy complications can all affect future conception.

3. Does being young automatically mean you’re fertile? Myth: Young age = high fertility. Fact: Fertility problems can affect people even in their 20s. Blocked tubes, low ovarian reserve, endometriosis, adenomyosis, Fertility problems can affect people even in their 20s. Blocked tubes, low ovarian reserve, endometriosis, adenomyosis, hormonal disorders , or poor sperm parameters can affect young individuals too, says Dr Gupta. Age reduces risk, but does not eliminate it, he stressed. 4. Does 'just relax' work because stress causes infertility? Myth: Stress is the main reason couples struggle to conceive. Fact: Stress alone does not cause infertility. Fertility depends on biology, not mood. Stress alone does not cause infertility. Fertility depends on biology, not mood. Stress may affect hormones but medical conditions such as poor ovarian reserve, sperm issues and tubal blockages require proper evaluation, says Dr Benara.

5. Does seeing a fertility doctor always lead to IVF? Myth: IVF is the first and only treatment option. Fact: According to the experts, most couples do not begin with IVF. Treatment may include ovulation induction, lifestyle changes, addressing hormonal issues or IUI, explains Dr Gupta. According to the experts, most couples do not begin with IVF. Treatment may include ovulation induction, lifestyle changes, addressing hormonal issues or IUI, explains Dr Gupta. IVF is recommended only when medically indicated , not by default, he said. 6. Does frequent sex increase the chances of conception? Myth: More intercourse equals higher success. Fact: Timing matters more than frequency. Accordig to Dr Anupama Ashok, Senior Consultant & Fertility Expert, Motherhood Fertility & IVF, Bengaluru, for a 28-day cycle, intercourse between Day 10 and Day 20 on alternate days works best. Outside the fertile window, frequency doesn’t significantly increase chances, she said.

7. Does infertility mean you will never have a child? Myth: Infertility is a permanent inability to conceive. Fact: The experts say that infertility means reduced ability, not impossibility. Up to 96–97 per cent of infertile couples can conceive with timely treatment and persistence, says Dr Ashok. Options include medication, IUI, IVF, donor programs, and adoption. 8. Can supplements, Ayurveda or 'fertility diets' cure infertility? Myth: Herbal mixes, seed cycles and fertility diets can fix everything. Fact: No diet or supplement can cure infertility. Supplements may support hormonal balance and overall health, but they cannot unblock tubes, correct thyroid issues, or fix sperm disorders, says Dr Swati Shivhare, Infertility & IVF Specialist, Apollo Fertility, Delhi-NCR (Dwarka).

9. Does erectile dysfunction (ED) mean infertility? Myth: A man with ED cannot father a child. Fact: ED does not mean poor sperm quality. The body may still produce healthy sperm, explains Dr Ashok. Treating ED or using assisted reproductive techniques (IUI/IVF) can still help achieve pregnancy. 10. Does lifestyle have any impact on fertility? Myth: Fertility is purely genetic; habits don’t matter. Fact: Lifestyle has a significant impact. Smoking, alcohol, poor sleep, weight extremes, pollution and poor diet can affect egg and sperm health, say Dr Anupama Ashok and Dr Parul Prakash. 11. Do irregular periods always mean infertility? Myth: Irregular cycles = infertility.

Fact: Not necessarily. People with irregular cycles may still ovulate and conceive, but timing becomes harder. PCOS, thyroid disorders, weight changes and stress are common causes, says Dr Shivhare. 12. Do certain sex positions boost conception? Myth: Specific positions or raising legs helps sperm reach faster. Fact: Sperm swim on their own. There is no scientific evidence that any position increases chances, confirms Dr Shivhare. 13. Does masturbation reduce male fertility? Myth: Frequent ejaculation depletes sperm count. Fact: The body produces sperm continuously. Daily ejaculation does not harm long-term fertility, says Dr Shivhare. 14. Do birth control pills cause long-term infertility? Myth: The pill permanently damages fertility.