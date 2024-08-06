How to manage stress and take care of mental health in our daily lives

A feeling of being put under a lot of pressure, whether from work, a fight with a family member, or financial worries, is termed as stress. We are impacted by stress in a variety of ways, both physically and emotionally, and to varying degrees. According to research, there are times when stress can be beneficial. Stress may, in certain situations, help us perform better and make us more alert. Although stress has only been found beneficial if it is short-lived. Heart disease and mental health issues like depression and anxiety can both result from excessive or prolonged stress. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is Stress?

At various points in their lives, everyone experiences stress. It is a normal reaction when faced with challenges or changes (stressors). Stress causes both physical and mental responses in your body.

For your safety, an alarm system is hard-wired into your brain. At the point when your mind sees a danger, it flags your body to deliver an explosion of hormones that raise your heart rate and your blood pressure. You are fuelled to face the threat by this "fight or flight" response.

Your body is supposed to return to its normal, relaxed state once the threat has passed. But unfortunately, some people's alarm systems rarely go off due to the constant complications of modern life and its demands and expectations.

Importance of Stress management

Utilising strategies to improve how you respond to life's complications is part of stress management. Stress-related symptoms can be avoided or alleviated with these methods.

You have access to a variety of tools for stress management to reset and recalibrate your alarm system. Your mind and body may be able to adapt to it (resilience). Your body might be constantly on high alert without it. Over the long term, chronic stress can prompt serious medical conditions.

Don't wait until stress is affecting your relationships, health, and quality of life. Get started right away with stress management strategies.

Impact of stress affecting physical and mental health

Feeling stress and mental illness can cause:

• Anxiety, depression or panic attacks.

• High blood pressure.

• Chest pain or racing heart rate.

• Fatigue or insomnia.

• Headaches.

• Upset stomach (indigestion).

In order to cope with stress, people may engage in unhealthy behaviours like:

• Alcohol use.

• Eating disorders, including overeating.

• Smoking.

• Substance use disorders.

Ways to recognise stress and mental issues

The initial step to easing pressure in your life is to identify stressors. It's simple to recognize something significant like a move, job change, or divorce. However, little stressors can immensely affect your physical and mental prosperity, as well.

To keep track of your stress levels and coping strategies, you might want to keep a journal. You can learn about stressors and patterns by keeping a journal. For a week or longer, record on paper like the reason for stress. How you feel genuinely and inwardly and how you responded to the stressor.

Techniques to sort stress management naturally

There are numerous strategies for overcoming stressful circumstances. Try to incorporate these strategies into your everyday life, not just when you start experiencing stress symptoms, to get the most out of them. The majority of people use a variety of approaches to find relief.

1. Relaxation techniques

• Laugh more: As per the studies, laughing lessens the stress hormone cortisol. And it makes you feel better. Get together with someone who makes you laugh or watch a funny show.

• Calming mind: Reduce your heart rate and calm your mind with mindfulness, meditation, massage, and deep breathing exercises. You can also listen to soothing sounds or your favourite tunes.

2. Physical techniques

• Engage in physical activity, such as going for a walk in the fresh air or exercising with friends. Additionally, you can try mindful physical activities like yoga and tai chi.

• Eat a sound eating regimen: Eat leafy foods. Reduce intake of too much sugar, caffeine, and fatty foods.

3. Cognitive techniques

• Ask for help or share: A mental health professional can teach you ways to better deal with stress. Cognitive behavioural therapy, or CBT is a tried-and-tested approach that can assist you in altering your response to stressors in life.

• Journal writing: Write down what you accomplished throughout the day in a journal. You can likewise catch positive occasions of the day or three things you're thankful for.

Stress management from doctors

If you experience any of the following, you should contact doctor immediately:

• Anxiety or depression.

• Suicidal thoughts.

• Chest pain.

• Substance abuse.

Stress management: Helpline details

Call the Suicide and National helplines if you are experiencing suicidal thoughts and feeling overwhelmed by stressful events. People who are experiencing emotional distress or a suicidal crisis can get free, confidential emotional support from this nationwide network of local crisis centers at any time.