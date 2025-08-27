Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Phones in pockets: Could heat and radiation be hurting male fertility?

Phones in pockets: Could heat and radiation be hurting male fertility?

Carrying your phone in your trouser pocket may be convenient, but doctor says heat and radiation could slowly impact sperm health and fertility

phone-in-pocket, smartphones, men's health

Doctors advise limiting phone-in-pocket time for sperm health. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

We slip our phone into our pocket without thinking twice. It is almost second nature. But what if that tiny device, sitting just a few inches away, was interfering with your fertility?
 
According to Dr Mannan Gupta, chairman & HOD, IVF Department, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi, the evidence is complicated. Laboratory and observational studies suggest that radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF), which is the invisible radiation phones emit, may affect sperm quality, motility, and even DNA integrity. Some sperm samples exposed to this radiation showed greater oxidative stress and reduced movement.
 
However, most of these findings come from lab experiments or animal studies. Large-scale human studies proving a direct cause-and-effect relationship is still missing, he explained.
 

Heat or radiation: What’s worse?

Turns out, both might be at play. Phones generate heat when they’re working hard, and if they’re sitting snugly in your pocket, that can raise the temperature around the testes, not great for sperm production. That’s the thermal effect.
 
Then there’s the non-thermal effect of the radiation itself. This may trigger oxidative stress, leading to DNA and cell membrane damage. Heat has stronger evidence, but radiation is harder to pin down and remains controversial, said Dr Gupta.

How does this actually harm sperm at the molecular level?

According to Dr Gupta, prolonged exposure may lead to the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS), which are the unstable molecules that damage cells. It is like a rusting effect inside your body. Over time, this can:
  • Lower sperm motility (their ability to swim)
  • Reduce sperm count
  • Damage DNA

Is keeping a phone in your pocket really that risky long-term?

It depends. Dr Gupta explained that storing your phone in trouser pockets for long stretches may indeed increase scrotal temperature and oxidative stress, which, if it continues over the years, could gradually lower sperm count and quality. While it won’t sterilise you overnight, it’s the slow and steady accumulation that’s concerning.

How does this compare with smoking, drinking, or being overweight?

Here’s some perspective: smoking, obesity, and heavy drinking are proven fertility wreckers. Smartphone exposure? The risk is smaller, less proven, but not zero. And when you combine it with other lifestyle factors (think late-night junk food plus weekend drinking plus pocket-stored phones), the cumulative effect could make things worse.

Should younger men be more worried?

Yes and no. Younger men tend to use phones more often and keep them closer to their bodies, which could mean more frequent exposure. Add in their longer reproductive window, and the risks, though not fully proven, are worth paying attention to.

Should you stop putting your phone in your pocket altogether?

Doctors are not officially telling you to ditch pocket storage just yet. But Dr Gupta pointed out that taking precautions costs you nothing. Simply moving your phone to your bag, desk, or even switching it to airplane mode while it’s in your pocket reduces both heat and radiation exposure.
 
In other words, better safe than sorry.

Does distance make a difference?

According to Dr Gupta, distance does make a difference. Radiation exposure drops sharply with even a few centimetres of distance. That means keeping your phone a little further from your reproductive organs can go a long way. A phone in your backpack or blazer pocket is already safer than one pressed against your trousers all day.
 
Dr Gupta stressed that if you are thinking about your long-term fertility, a few small tweaks in your phone habits can make a real difference:
  • Don’t park your phone in your trouser pocket for hours
  • Use a desk, bag, or blazer pocket instead
  • Airplane mode in the pocket = less exposure
  • Balance other lifestyle factors (quit smoking, eat better, stay active)

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

