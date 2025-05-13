Hey parents, here’s something you probably suspected—but now science backs it up: kids don’t just watch ads, they absorb them. And when those ads are about burgers, chips, or sugary drinks, it can actually make them eat more. A new study titled Effects of Exposure to High Fat, Salt and Sugar (HFSS) Food and Brand Advertisements on Children’s Food Intake, led by researchers from the University of Liverpool, found that just five minutes of junk food advertising led children to consume an extra 130 calories that day. That’s about the same as two slices of white bread—and it adds up fast.

How was the study conducted?

Presented at the ongoing European Congress on Obesity in Málaga, Spain, the study involved 240 children aged 7 to 15 from schools in Merseyside, UK. On two occasions, they were shown a five-minute sequence of junk food ads or non-food ads. Afterward, they were offered snacks like grapes or chocolate buttons, followed by a lunch with sweet, savoury, and healthy items.

ALSO READ: Not hunger, but mood: Why stress and sadness trigger junk food cravings Results showed that compared to when they saw non-food ads, the children ate 58 more calories during snack time and 73 more at lunch. Surprisingly, this happened even when the ads didn’t show specific food, but only branding—logos, colours, music, and slogans.

How do brand-only food ads affect children?

According to a report by The Guardian, Professor Emma Boyland, the study’s lead author, said this is the first research to show that brand-only advertising can still increase food intake. These ads tap into emotional responses—think jingles, bright colours, and fun vibes—that influence behaviour on a subconscious level.

And because kids are still developing critical thinking skills, they don’t fully grasp that ads are crafted to manipulate them. To them, it just feels fun, familiar, and comforting—often triggering a desire to snack, even without hunger.

Also Read

Where are children exposed to junk food ads?

Everywhere. This is not just about television commercials anymore. Ads appear across YouTube, social media platforms, gaming apps, and billboards—reaching kids throughout the day, whether they’re online or not.

Is childhood obesity really a serious health concern?

Absolutely. Childhood obesity is no longer dismissed as “baby fat.” It’s a major public health concern linked to:

Type 2 diabetes

High blood pressure

Joint problems

Low self-esteem, bullying, and depression

According to The Guardian, starting October 2025, the UK plans to ban junk food ads on TV before 9 pm and restrict them online. But loopholes remain.

ALSO READ: BJP MP flags 'alarming' rise in junk food consumption, urges govt action Katharine Jenner, Director of the Obesity Health Alliance, warned that brand-only ads will still be allowed on billboards, in podcasts, and at public transport stops. “If the government is serious about ending junk food advertising to children,” she said, “they must close the loopholes.”

What can parents and communities do now?

While we wait for tighter policies, here are a few steps parents can take:

Limit screen time and monitor content

Encourage outdoor play and regular exercise

Offer balanced, home-cooked meals

Teach kids about food and nutrition in engaging, age-appropriate ways

Support school and community efforts that promote healthy choices