Monday, May 12, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Not hunger, but mood: Why stress and sadness trigger junk food cravings

Not hunger, but mood: Why stress and sadness trigger junk food cravings

A new study links ultra-processed food intake to emotional distress, showing how stress, sadness, and anxiety-not hunger-are driving junk food consumption globally

junk food, Ultra-processed foods

Ultra-processed foods or junk foods are industrial creations loaded with additives like flavour enhancers, emulsifiers, and preservatives. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ever wondered why we reach for that bag of chips or tub of ice cream when we’re feeling down, stressed, or just bored? Science has an answer. A new study has found that our cravings for ultra-processed foods (UPFs) may be less about hunger and more about what’s going on in our heads and hearts.

Craving comfort: Why mood drives us to ultra-processed foods

The research, titled Factors Affecting Ultra-Processed Food Consumption: Hedonic Hunger, Food Addiction, and Mood, published in Food Science & Nutrition, surveyed nearly 4,000 adults in Turkey. It revealed a strong link between UPF consumption and symptoms of food addiction, depression, anxiety, and stress. This study highlights how deeply intertwined our food choices are with our mental health.
 

What are ultra-processed foods, and why do we crave them?

Ultra-processed foods or junk foods are industrial creations loaded with additives like flavour enhancers, emulsifiers, and preservatives. Think chips, packaged cookies, sugary drinks, and instant noodles—cravings often triggered when one is tired, stressed, or “not in the mood to cook.”
 
They are cheap, convenient, and very tasty—but low in nutrients and high in fats, sugars, and salt. In short, they are engineered to hook us, and they’re doing a good job at it. 

Also Read

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

Doomscrolling, fear: India-Pakistan tensions take toll on mental health

Brain, Brain damage

Use of laughing gas linked to brain damage, yet sold across US: Report

Exam resutls

CBSE results 2025: How to manage stress and anxiety while you wait

fact check, nutrition

What Indian women should really eat: 16 diet myths busted by experts

cancer, treatment

US doctors remove spinal tumour through eye socket in world-first surgery

Who is more likely to binge on ultra-processed foods?

The researchers surveyed nearly 4,000 adults (aged 18–65) in Ankara, Turkey, and used scales like:
  • sQ-HPF (to measure UPF consumption),
  • Yale Food Addiction Scale (to detect signs of food addiction),
  • DASS-21 (to assess levels of depression, anxiety, and stress),
  • Power of Food Scale (to gauge hedonic hunger, which is eating for pleasure, not hunger) 
Findings included:
  • Younger adults (average age ~29) consumed more UPFs than older adults (~34)
  • Women, single individuals, and unemployed respondents showed higher intake
  • BMI didn’t significantly affect UPF consumption

Is food addiction real? Science says yes

More than 85 per cent of participants showed signs of food addiction. UPFs activate brain reward circuits—similar to those triggered by alcohol or nicotine—leading to cravings, loss of control, and withdrawal-like symptoms.

Do mood disorders influence food choices?

Yes. The study found a strong link between mood disorders (depression, anxiety, stress) and UPF intake. People experiencing emotional distress were more likely to reach for processed snacks as a coping mechanism. 

Is hedonic hunger the driver of UPF intake? Not always

Despite the pleasure-driven appeal of junk food, researchers found people were not eating for fun—they were eating because they felt bad or were already addicted.

The mind–mouth connection: Healing begins with awareness

The study suggests that food addiction and mood are stronger predictors of junk food intake than appetite alone. To change diets meaningfully, mental health needs to be addressed alongside nutritional advice.
 
So next time you reach for that cookie or bag of chips, pause to ask: am I hungry—or just hurting?  For more health updates and wellness insights, follow #HealthWithBS

More From This Section

PremiumHospitals prepare for emergencies; Aiims, others cancel leave of employees

Hospitals prepare for emergencies; Aiims, others cancel leave of employees

nipah virus kerala

Kerala confirms another Nipah case in Malappuram's Valanchery district

Anxiety, fear, depression, mental health

Fear, uncertainty, anxiety: Here's how to keep calm amid border tension

cat, feline

Pune cat 'Pillu' makes history with India's first feline pacemaker implant

women, women's health, ovarian cancer

World Ovarian Cancer Day: Can delayed or no pregnancy increase the risk?

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports junk food fast food in India Health and nutrition Mental health health news Health Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySMBC Yes Bank DealDelhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon