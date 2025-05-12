How chronic stress is silently impacting middle-aged women's hearts

“I don’t watch the news anymore,” says 48-year-old Kavita Sharma, a schoolteacher and mother of two from Delhi. “One piece of bad news, and my heart starts racing. I feel it in my chest, like a tightening. But I can’t afford to fall sick, I have a family to keep standing.”

How cortisol and hormonal shifts raise cardiac risk

Chronic stress doesn’t just make you feel overwhelmed—it physically changes how the body functions. Dr Sanjeeva Kumar Gupta, Consultant at CK Birla Hospital, explains that long-term stress leads to elevated levels of cortisol, the primary stress hormone. “This can disrupt estrogen and progesterone production, which are already fluctuating in perimenopausal women,” he notes.

Dr Udgeath Dhir, Director & Head of Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, elaborates, “Persistently high cortisol tightens blood vessels, increases blood sugar, and encourages fat accumulation around the organs, all of which raise cardiovascular risk.”

Recognising overlooked signs of heart attack in women

Women’s heart attacks don’t always look like men’s, as you may not feel the “classic” chest pain. Instead, as Dr Gupta shares, women may experience symptoms like:

Shortness of breath

Unexplained fatigue

Nausea or lightheadedness

Jaw, neck, or upper back discomfort

Indigestion-like symptoms

“These signs can be brushed off as stress, gastric issues, or exhaustion,” says Dr Dhir. “But it’s vital not to ignore any persistent, unusual physical sensations.”

Can stress-related hormones trigger hypertension or arrhythmia?

Yes. Both Dr Gupta and Dr Dhir agree that chronic stress is a known contributor to high blood pressure and irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias). Hormonal transitions around menopause make women more vulnerable to these risks. The body, flooded with stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol, may develop sustained hypertension or heart palpitations that can go unchecked for years.

ALSO READ: Fear, uncertainty, anxiety: Here's how to keep calm amid border tension “Combine this with sleep deprivation, mood swings, and weight gain, and it becomes a dangerous mix,” says Dr Dhir. “This is why proactive screening and lifestyle changes matter so much in this age group.”

Heart health tips for women during midlife

The good news? According to Dr Anita Suryanarayan, VP at Metropolis Healthcare, you don’t need to overhaul your life overnight. Small, consistent changes go a long way in protecting your heart. Experts recommend:

Exercise regularly – even a brisk 30-minute walk daily

– even a brisk 30-minute walk daily Eat heart-smart – choose vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats

– choose vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats Prioritise sleep – aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep every night

– aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep every night Quit smoking – and reduce alcohol consumption

– and reduce alcohol consumption Practice mindfulness or therapy – to regulate stress and emotional health

Managing emotional stress matters just as much