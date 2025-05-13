Karan Johar reveals he lives with body dysmorphia disorder: What it means

When someone as successful and celebrated as Karan Johar opens up about his struggles with mental health, it reminds us that mental illness can affect anyone, regardless of fame or success. In a recent podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, the 52-year-old filmmaker spoke candidly about battling body dysmorphia—a condition he says continues to impact him.

“I go through that even now,” he said, explaining how he still finds it difficult to look at himself in the mirror.

What is body dysmorphic disorder (BDD)?

Emotional toll: What BDD feels like BDD can deeply affect emotional health and daily life. Those affected may feel: According to the Cleveland Clinic, body dysmorphic disorder is a mental health condition in which a person becomes obsessively focused on perceived flaws in their appearance—flaws that are often invisible to others. People with BDD may engage in repetitive behaviours like checking mirrors, seeking reassurance, or avoiding social situations altogether.

Ashamed or disgusted with their appearance

Anxious and socially withdrawn

Unworthy of love or approval

Constantly preoccupied with how they look

ALSO READ: Behind the filter: Misha Agrawal's death sparks mental health wake-up call How common is BDD, and why is it overlooked? Does social media worsen body dysmorphia? What causes body dysmorphic disorder? Experts say BDD develops through a combination of factors: Yes. Platforms that prioritise appearance and visual perfection often fuel unhealthy comparisons and unrealistic expectations. Psychiatrist Dr Tonmoy Sharma, CEO of Merlin Health, said excessive social media use—especially among teenagers—has been associated with poor body image and increased dissatisfaction. A 2024 study in the Annals of Indian Psychiatry estimates that BDD affects around 2.4% of the global population, with nearly 1 million cases diagnosed each year in India. Yet the condition remains underdiagnosed due to stigma and lack of awareness. Karan Johar’s confession—“I can’t even look at myself in the mirror”—reflects the distress experienced by many living with BDD.

Genetics: A family history of anxiety or obsessive-compulsive traits

A family history of anxiety or obsessive-compulsive traits Neurological factors: Imbalances in brain chemicals like serotonin

Imbalances in brain chemicals like serotonin Environmental triggers: Childhood bullying, trauma, or abuse

Childhood bullying, trauma, or abuse Cultural and media pressures: Unrealistic beauty standards in popular culture

Symptoms: Could you or someone you know have BDD?

Excessive concern with minor or imagined flaws

Avoiding mirrors or becoming obsessed with them

Skipping social events due to appearance anxiety

Seeking repeated cosmetic procedures

Persistent need for validation about looks

How is BDD diagnosed?

ALSO READ: How chronic stress is silently impacting middle-aged women's hearts There are no specific lab tests for BDD. Mental health professionals use interviews and questionnaires to evaluate symptoms and determine diagnosis. The goal is to understand the patient’s thought patterns, behaviours, and emotional distress.

The director has denied using medications like Ozempic or Mounjaro. “People don’t know my truth,” he said, adding that he manages his thyroid condition through lifestyle changes and discipline.

Why Karan Johar’s admission matters

For more health updates and wellness insights, follow #HealthWithBS Karan Johar’s openness about living with body dysmorphia helps destigmatise a disorder that often hides behind silence and shame. BDD isn’t about vanity—it’s about the distress caused by distorted self-image. If you’re struggling with body image issues, professional help is available—and healing is possible.

