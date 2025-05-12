How chronic stress is silently impacting middle-aged women's hearts

“I don’t watch the news anymore,” says 48-year-old Kavita Sharma, a schoolteacher and mother of two from Delhi. “One piece of bad news, and my heart starts racing. I feel it in my chest, like a tightening. But I can’t afford to fall sick, I have a family to keep standing.”
Amid border tensions between India and Pakistan, anxiety became a constant hum in many households. But for middle-aged mothers like Kavita, the impact runs beyond emotional exhaustion. According to experts, chronic stress, especially in women transitioning through perimenopause and menopause, can significantly elevate the risk of cardiovascular disease. Hormonal fluctuations combined with long-term stress exposure can strain the heart, leading to high blood pressure, inflammation, and even silent heart attacks. Here is what doctors say about how chronic stress, hormones, and heart health are deeply intertwined in women’s lives, especially during midlife.
How cortisol and hormonal shifts raise cardiac risk
Chronic stress doesn’t just make you feel overwhelmed—it physically changes how the body functions. Dr Sanjeeva Kumar Gupta, Consultant at CK Birla Hospital, explains that long-term stress leads to elevated levels of cortisol, the primary stress hormone. “This can disrupt estrogen and progesterone production, which are already fluctuating in perimenopausal women,” he notes.
Dr Udgeath Dhir, Director & Head of Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, elaborates, “Persistently high cortisol tightens blood vessels, increases blood sugar, and encourages fat accumulation around the organs, all of which raise cardiovascular risk.”
Recognising overlooked signs of heart attack in women
Women’s heart attacks don’t always look like men’s, as you may not feel the “classic” chest pain. Instead, as Dr Gupta shares, women may experience symptoms like:
- Shortness of breath
- Unexplained fatigue
- Nausea or lightheadedness
- Jaw, neck, or upper back discomfort
- Indigestion-like symptoms
“These signs can be brushed off as stress, gastric issues, or exhaustion,” says Dr Dhir. “But it’s vital not to ignore any persistent, unusual physical sensations.”
Can stress-related hormones trigger hypertension or arrhythmia?
Yes. Both Dr Gupta and Dr Dhir agree that chronic stress is a known contributor to high blood pressure and irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias). Hormonal transitions around menopause make women more vulnerable to these risks. The body, flooded with stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol, may develop sustained hypertension or heart palpitations that can go unchecked for years.
“Combine this with sleep deprivation, mood swings, and weight gain, and it becomes a dangerous mix,” says Dr Dhir. “This is why proactive screening and lifestyle changes matter so much in this age group.”
Heart health tips for women during midlife
The good news? According to Dr Anita Suryanarayan, VP at Metropolis Healthcare, you don’t need to overhaul your life overnight. Small, consistent changes go a long way in protecting your heart. Experts recommend:
- Exercise regularly – even a brisk 30-minute walk daily
- Eat heart-smart – choose vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats
- Prioritise sleep – aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep every night
- Quit smoking – and reduce alcohol consumption
- Practice mindfulness or therapy – to regulate stress and emotional health
Managing emotional stress matters just as much
Dr Suryanarayan reminds us that managing emotional stress is equally vital. “A strong social support system, yoga, and regular relaxation practices help mitigate the cardiovascular effects of stress,” she says. For more health updates and wellness insights, follow #HealthWithBS