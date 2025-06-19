Red flags in kidney health: 5 silent signs you're probably ignoring

1. Feeling constantly tired? It might not just be work burnout
2. Do you wake up with puffy eyes or swollen feet?
3. Got back pain? Here’s how to tell if it’s from your kidneys
4. Is your urine trying to tell you something?
5. Is your blood pressure suddenly high or hard to control?
Got normal tests? Still worth asking for these kidney markers
- Serum creatinine: High levels may signal reduced filtration ability
- eGFR (estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate): A number under 60 may suggest chronic kidney disease
- Urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR): Detects protein leakage, one of the earliest signs of kidney damage
- Urinalysis: Looks for blood or abnormal protein levels in your urine
Are you in a high-risk group without even knowing it?
- Diabetics – Protein leakage may begin early without noticeable symptoms
- People with high blood pressure – Chronic hypertension damages kidney vessels over time
- Older adults – Natural decline in kidney function is often overlooked
- Those with heart disease or obesity – Both conditions stress the kidneys
- Individuals with a family history of CKD – Genetic risks may not show until damage is done
How can you protect your kidneys?
- Stay hydrated (but don’t overdo it)
- Control blood sugar and pressure
- Avoid overuse of painkillers, especially nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as aspirin, ibuprofen
- Eat a balanced, low-salt, low-processed diet
- Stop smoking
