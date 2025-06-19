Red flags in kidney health: 5 silent signs you're probably ignoring

People usually brush off constant fatigue, nighttime loo breaks, or a puffy face as ‘just stress’. However, according to experts, it might be a sign from your kidneys that something is not right. In our fast-paced office lives, powered by caffeine, screen time, and ignored health check-ups, it is easy to miss the subtle signals our body sends.

According to Dr Mohit Khirbat, Consultant, Nephrology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, kidney disease is often called a silent killer because the early signs are vague. Here are the five signs that he doesn’t want you to ignore:

1. Feeling constantly tired? It might not just be work burnout

That lingering fatigue that no amount of sleep or coffee seems to fix could be more than just a long week catching up with you. “Kidney dysfunction can lead to a build-up of toxins in the blood, making you feel persistently low on energy,” explains Dr Khirbat.

If this fatigue is accompanied by loss of appetite or occasional nausea, don’t just blame your eating habits. These are often dismissed symptoms that could be early indicators of poor kidney function 2. Do you wake up with puffy eyes or swollen feet? It’s easy to blame facial puffiness on bad sleep or fluid retention from salty food. But if you’re regularly waking up with swollen eyes, ankles, or hands, your kidneys may not be doing their job of balancing fluids properly. “Even mild swelling can be a sign that the kidneys are not efficiently removing excess fluid,” says Dr Khirbat.

3. Got back pain? Here’s how to tell if it’s from your kidneys Most of us experience some form of back pain, especially after long hours at our desks. But kidney-related pain is different — it’s usually felt in the flanks (lower back on either side of the spine), dull, and constant. Paired with other symptoms like nausea or a metallic taste in your mouth, this could point to uremia, a condition where waste builds up in the body due to reduced kidney function. 4. Is your urine trying to tell you something? No one really talks about their pee, but maybe we should. One of the earliest warning signs of kidney trouble is foamy or bubbly urine, which could indicate excess protein leakage.

Changes in the frequency of urination — especially needing to go more often at night (nocturia) — or producing noticeably less urine than usual could also be your body’s way of sounding an internal alarm. 5. Is your blood pressure suddenly high or hard to control? The kidneys help regulate blood pressure by managing salt, water, and hormone levels. A sudden increase in blood pressure, or hypertension that’s difficult to control, may be your cue to check kidney health. “Even if you’ve never had BP issues before, this shift could indicate that your kidneys aren’t filtering efficiently,” warns Dr Khirbat.

Got normal tests? Still worth asking for these kidney markers Even if your regular reports look fine, a few specific tests can catch kidney disease early, often before symptoms begin. Dr Khirbat recommends: Serum creatinine: High levels may signal reduced filtration ability

Detects protein leakage, one of the earliest signs of kidney damage Urinalysis: Looks for blood or abnormal protein levels in your urine For most healthy adults, these tests can be done once every 1–2 years. If you have high-risk factors like diabetes, hypertension, or a family history, consider annual screening.

Are you in a high-risk group without even knowing it? You might feel perfectly healthy, but certain groups are more prone to developing kidney issues silently. This includes: Diabetics – Protein leakage may begin early without noticeable symptoms

Both conditions stress the kidneys Individuals with a family history of CKD – Genetic risks may not show until damage is done For these groups, regular monitoring is crucial, even when there are no visible signs.