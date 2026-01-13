Kite flying injuries during Makar Sankranti: What to do and what to avoid

Makar Sankranti fills rooftops and open skies with colour, competition, and celebration. But amid the joy of cutting kites and cheering neighbours, hospitals across cities quietly brace for a seasonal surge in injuries. From deep cuts caused by dangerous manjha to serious falls from terraces, kite flying can turn hazardous when safety is ignored. Doctors say most injuries are preventable with awareness, basic first aid and timely medical care.

Makar Sankranti is associated with mass kite flying across rooftops, terraces, roads and open grounds,” explains Dr Anand Kalaskar, General Physician and Internal Medicine Specialist at Apollo Clinic, Nigdi. “The number of participants is generally high, and includes children, teenagers and first-time flyers who may not understand safety rules.”

Why injuries spike during Makar Sankranti According to Dr Kalaskar, the festival’s competitive spirit plays a major role. “High competition to cut others’ kites leads to aggressive flying and use of dangerous manjha,” he says. Crowded rooftops, slippery surfaces, low railings and people moving while constantly looking upward significantly raise the risk of falls. The danger is not limited to rooftops. Roads become unsafe for pedestrians, cyclists and two-wheeler riders due to hanging or loose kite strings, especially glass-coated or metal manjha that is nearly invisible from a distance. Most common injuries seen in emergency rooms:

Emergency departments commonly see deep cuts on fingers, palms, wrists and forearms from manjha

Neck and throat injuries occur when moving riders or walkers come in contact with hanging strings

Eye injuries include corneal cuts and severe irritation

Falls from rooftops or stairs cause fractures, head injuries, spinal trauma and internal bleeding

Children often present with minor cuts, while adults more often suffer serious fall-related injuries Why is glass-coated manjha extremely dangerous Glass-coated kite strings or manjha pose the gravest risk. When pulled quickly and tightly, these strings act like razor blades. In seconds, they can slice through skin, muscle and even blood vessels.

Two-wheeler riders are particularly vulnerable. A string caught around the neck can cause severe throat injuries and may be fatal. Even brief contact with the eyes can result in serious trauma and permanent loss of vision. Repeated friction against the hands can damage tendons and nerves, sometimes requiring surgical repair. Basic first aid: What to do and what not to do For cuts Wash your hands and gently rinse the wound with clean water

Remove visible dirt, apply gentle pressure to stop bleeding, then use an antiseptic and cover with a clean bandage Do not apply turmeric, ash, toothpaste or soil

Do not tie a very tight cloth that blocks blood flow For deep cuts, heavy bleeding, numbness or visible tissue, go to a hospital immediately.

For falls Keep the injured person still

Do not move them if there is neck, back or head pain

Control bleeding and seek medical help at once Vaccination A tetanus vaccine is essential if the person is not fully immunised or if the last dose was taken more than five years ago. Simple safety rules that save lives Doctors strongly advise using only cotton thread and avoiding glass-coated or metal manjha

Kites should be flown in large open spaces such as fields or parks, never near roads, electric wires, balconies or terraces without proper railings

Wearing gloves and long-sleeved clothing can reduce cuts

Children must always be supervised. Running on terraces, leaning over edges or climbing unsafe structures should be strictly avoided

Two-wheeler riders should wear helmets, maintain safe distances and stay alert for hanging strings

Once kite flying is over, all strings should be collected and disposed of responsibly to prevent injuries to pedestrians, animals and sanitation workers When is it a medical emergency? Seek immediate medical attention if there is heavy bleeding, deep or long cuts, numbness, inability to move fingers, severe pain, eye or throat injury, head injury, loss of consciousness, vomiting after a fall, or suspected fractures or spinal injuries.