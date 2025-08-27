Managing stress: Tests and diet tips to keep cortisol levels in check

cortisol, often called the stress hormone, comes in. While it has an important role to play, too much of it for too long can affect everything, from your mood to your metabolism. Understanding what it does and what you can do to help regulate it is the first step towards balancing this hormone better. We’ve all heard of “ stress ” being bad for health, but have you ever wondered what’s happening inside the body when you feel overwhelmed, anxious, or stressed out? That’s where, often called the, comes in. While it has an important role to play, too much of it for too long can affect everything, from your mood to your metabolism. Understanding what it does and what you can do to help regulate it is the first step towards balancing this hormone better.

What is cortisol and why do we need it?

Cortisol is a hormone produced by the adrenal glands and it kicks in whenever your body perceives stress.

"Cortisol is necessary for many functions in the body. It is important for metabolism, managing blood sugar levels, maintaining blood pressure, controlling inflammation, and managing our sleep-wake cycle. Small amounts of cortisol are needed for a healthy body. However, when cortisol is persistently elevated, the body can suffer," said Debalina Dutta, senior dietician at The Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI). The problem with excess cortisol While short bursts of cortisol are useful, persistent high levels can take a toll on your overall well-being. "Chronically high cortisol can take a toll on the body. It may lead to weight gain (especially around the abdomen), sleep disturbances, weakened immunity, high blood pressure, anxiety, and an increased risk of diabetes or heart disease," explained Dr Manisha Arora, director for internal medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.

"Chronic stress can lead to a raised cortisol level, resulting in mental, emotional, and other physical health issues. Cortisol is a major hormone contributing to mental health disorders," said Dr Vishal Jogi, neurologist at Setu Neurology Clinic, Ahmedabad. Symptoms of high cortisol levels may include: Weight gain, especially around the face and stomach

Fat buildup between the shoulders (“buffalo hump”)

Purple stretch marks on the belly

Weakness in the arms and legs

High blood sugar, which can lead to Type 2 diabetes

High blood pressure

Excess hair growth in women

Weak or brittle bones that break easily

Fatigue

Acne

Impaired immunity Testing cortisol levels "Cortisol can be measured through blood, urine, or saliva tests. The method depends on what your doctor is looking for. Testing frequency varies – it’s usually recommended only if there are symptoms of imbalance, such as extreme fatigue, unexplained weight changes, or suspected adrenal disorders," said Dr Arora.

Cortisol test cost: ₹350-2000 Prices can vary based on the city and the type of test (morning, evening, combined), with the saliva cortisol test being the most expensive. Can diet help regulate cortisol? What you eat and when you eat can directly impact cortisol levels. Foods rich in certain nutrients support hormone balance, while others can fuel stress responses. "The gut–brain axis connects gut health with stress regulation. High cortisol can damage the gut lining, leading to inflammation and poor digestion. Conversely, a healthy gut produces serotonin, the “feel-good” hormone, which reduces stress and helps regulate cortisol," said Debalina.

Foods that help balance cortisol Anti-inflammatory foods such as whole grains, fresh fruits, and vegetables

Vitamin C-rich foods like oranges, bell peppers, and kiwi can help lower cortisol during stressful moments

Magnesium-rich foods such as spinach, pumpkin seeds, and almonds support relaxation and better sleep

Omega-3 fatty acids in oily fish like salmon and sardines may lower inflammation and stress hormones

Probiotic food like yoghurt and kefir can improve gut health, which in turn influences stress regulation

Vitamin B-rich sources like eggs, legumes, dairy, lean meat Foods and drinks that worsen cortisol imbalance Just as some foods calm the body, others do the opposite. High-sugar snacks, refined carbs, and processed foods can spike blood sugar and stress hormone levels. Alcohol and caffeine may interfere with sleep, making cortisol regulation harder.

Adding to the point, Dr Arora said, "Caffeine stimulates cortisol release, especially if consumed in large amounts or on an empty stomach. While moderate intake may not be harmful for most people, high or late-day caffeine can keep cortisol elevated and interfere with sleep, worsening the stress cycle." Impact of lifestyle Diet is important, but it works best in conjunction with things like quality sleep, regular physical activity, mindfulness practices such as yoga or meditation, and stress management. Interventions in combination have more long-term success. Experts point out that balancing cortisol doesn’t happen overnight. It is a gradual process and takes patience. "Some people may notice improvements in energy, sleep, or mood within a few weeks of dietary changes. But meaningful, sustained changes in cortisol levels usually take a few months, especially when paired with better sleep and stress management practices," concluded Dr Arora.