Will this court fight make the world's hottest weight-loss drug cheaper?

As Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide patents near expiry, homegrown pharma majors Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Natco Pharma are taking the fight against its monopoly to court, a battle that could decide how soon cheaper versions land in India.

Novo Nordisk l aunched Wegovy in India in June 2025, pricing it between ₹17,000 and ₹25,000 per month.

The original composition patent (No 275964) of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Novo’s blockbuster weight-loss and diabetic care drugs under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy, expired in September 2024. But Novo Nordisk still holds secondary patents in India, particularly Patent No 262697, which covers the drug’s process and delivery device and lasts until March 2026.

What is at the core of the legal dispute? Novo Nordisk has sued Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) and OneSource Specialty Pharma in the Delhi High Court, alleging that they imported semaglutide active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and made finished formulations without consent, infringing Patent No 262697. In response, Dr Reddy’s filed a revocation petition, arguing the patent lacks novelty and is an attempt at “evergreening” to extend patent protection. The company clarified that while it holds a Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) licence to manufacture the drug, it has no permission to sell it in India and is currently producing only for export to countries where Novo’s patents have expired.

Novo Nordisk maintains that even export amounts to infringement under Section 48 of the Patents Act, while Dr Reddy’s invokes the Bolar exemption (Section 107A), claiming its exports are lawful for regulatory and commercial supply abroad. On 29 May, the Delhi High Court granted an interim injunction, restraining Dr Reddy’s from selling semaglutide in India. However, the court allowed exports to continue, stating that whether such exports infringe the patent or fall under statutory exemptions will be decided in further hearings. What is Natco Pharma’s argument in court? Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma has filed a non-infringement suit in the Delhi High Court, arguing that its version of semaglutide does not violate Novo Nordisk’s device or process patents. Natco claimed its medicine is distinct and should be permitted legally. The company said it tried to negotiate with Novo, but after receiving no response, filed the suit.