Will this court fight make the world's hottest weight-loss drug cheaper?

Indian pharma takes Novo Nordisk to court over patents that keep Wegovy and Ozempic out of reach - could this slash prices for millions of patients?

Indian drugmakers and Novo Nordisk clash in court over semaglutide patents. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 2:23 PM IST
As Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide patents near expiry, homegrown pharma majors Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Natco Pharma are taking the fight against its monopoly to court, a battle that could decide how soon cheaper versions land in India.
 
Novo Nordisk launched Wegovy in India in June 2025, pricing it between ₹17,000 and ₹25,000 per month.
 
The original composition patent (No 275964) of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Novo’s blockbuster weight-loss and diabetic care drugs under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy, expired in September 2024. But Novo Nordisk still holds secondary patents in India, particularly Patent No 262697, which covers the drug’s process and delivery device and lasts until March 2026.

What is at the core of the legal dispute?

Novo Nordisk has sued Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) and OneSource Specialty Pharma in the Delhi High Court, alleging that they imported semaglutide active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and made finished formulations without consent, infringing Patent No 262697.
 
In response, Dr Reddy’s filed a revocation petition, arguing the patent lacks novelty and is an attempt at “evergreening” to extend patent protection. The company clarified that while it holds a Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) licence to manufacture the drug, it has no permission to sell it in India and is currently producing only for export to countries where Novo’s patents have expired.
 
Novo Nordisk maintains that even export amounts to infringement under Section 48 of the Patents Act, while Dr Reddy’s invokes the Bolar exemption (Section 107A), claiming its exports are lawful for regulatory and commercial supply abroad.
 
On 29 May, the Delhi High Court granted an interim injunction, restraining Dr Reddy’s from selling semaglutide in India. However, the court allowed exports to continue, stating that whether such exports infringe the patent or fall under statutory exemptions will be decided in further hearings.

What is Natco Pharma’s argument in court?

Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma has filed a non-infringement suit in the Delhi High Court, arguing that its version of semaglutide does not violate Novo Nordisk’s device or process patents. Natco claimed its medicine is distinct and should be permitted legally. The company said it tried to negotiate with Novo, but after receiving no response, filed the suit.
 
Since the patent expires in March 2026, Natco wants to be prepared for a swift market launch. The Delhi High Court has ordered mediation in the case.

Could cheaper Ozempic come to India soon?

If Indian generics get clearance—either through a court win or the natural patent expiry—prices could fall by 60 to 90 per cent, according to media reports. Several companies are readying GLP-1 analogues, including Cipla, Lupin, Biocon, Sun Pharma, Mankind, and Aurobindo.
 
Their goal is clear: capture the market quickly, where legally possible, and flood it post-March 2026 if courts rule in their favour.

Can Indian generics still export semaglutide?

Yes—for now. The Delhi High Court’s interim order allows Dr Reddy’s and OneSource to continue manufacturing and exporting semaglutide. The court has recognised the Bolar exemption under Section 107A, which permits production for regulatory or export purposes during patent protection.
 
Domestic sales, however, remain barred until the dispute is resolved.

What does this mean for patients in India?

For now, Novo Nordisk’s control over secondary patents keeps semaglutide out of reach for many Indian patients due to its high cost. But with key patent expiry around the corner and lawsuits piling up, cheaper access may be within reach.
 
Whether through a courtroom victory or the March 2026 expiry, Indian pharma appears poised to make semaglutide—already a global game-changer for diabetes and obesity—available and affordable for millions of Indians. 

Topics :DiabetesHealth with BSBS Web ReportsHealth Ministryhealth newsObesityweight lossNovo NordiskDr Reddy’s Laboratories

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

