From exercise to food, 15 menstruation myths you might still believe

Periods are a part of life, yet they’re still wrapped in secrecy, discomfort and far too many outdated beliefs. With health information more accessible than ever, many people still haven’t moved past the awkward myths and stigma surrounding the natural biological process that half of the world’s population goes through each month.

In this edition of Fact-Check Friday, we unpack 15 common period myths you’ve likely heard—and may still believe.

1. You should not exercise during your period

Truth: Exercise can help you, not harm you, during your period.

Light to moderate exercise can be helpful. Dr Shweta Mendiratta, Associate Clinical Director, Marengo Asia Hospitals, said movement releases endorphins—natural painkillers that ease cramps and boost mood. Walking, yoga or stretching can make periods more manageable.

2. You shouldn’t bathe or wash your hair during your period Truth: Stay fresh. Bathing is not only safe, it’s necessary. Bathing and hair washing are safe and important. In fact, warm baths can relax muscles and reduce period pain. Skipping hygiene may increase infection risk. 3. You can’t get pregnant during your period Truth: Unprotected sex during periods is not foolproof birth control. Periods aren’t a guaranteed “safe window.” Sperm can survive up to five days, and early ovulation can still result in pregnancy. 4. Periods should always be regular Truth: Your period doesn’t need to be clockwork to be healthy.

Stress, lifestyle changes and hormones can affect your cycle. Occasional irregularity isn’t a cause for concern unless it becomes chronic or is accompanied by other symptoms. 5. Every menstrual cycle should last 28 days Truth: ‘Normal’ looks different for everyone. A 28-day cycle is average, not universal. Healthy cycles may range from 21 to 35 days. 6. Period cramps are just an excuse to skip work or school Truth: Period pain is real and deserves understanding, not dismissal. Menstrual cramps (dysmenorrhoea) can be severe and disabling. Dr Mendiratta said they can also cause nausea, dizziness and fatigue, affecting daily functioning.

7. Using tampons will take away your virginity Truth: Tampons are about hygiene, not sexual status. Virginity is a social construct, not a medical one. Tampons may stretch the hymen, but so can exercise. They do not “take away” virginity. 8. Menstruating women are untouchable or bring bad luck Truth: This is an This is an outdated taboo , not science. Dr Mannan Gupta, Chairman & HOD, Elantis Healthcare, said this belief is discriminatory and baseless. Menstruation is natural and does not make women impure or unlucky. 9. Menstrual blood can be used for black magic Truth: Menstrual blood has no mystical powers. Period.

There’s nothing magical or harmful about menstrual blood—it contains blood, vaginal secretions and uterine lining, just like any other bodily fluid. 10. Eating certain foods during periods is harmful Truth: Listen to your body, not the food police. No scientific reason exists to avoid specific foods. Iron-rich foods and warm fluids may actually help. Some may react to caffeine or salt, but it varies by individual. 11. You can’t undergo medical tests or surgeries during your period Truth: Don’t postpone important healthcare because of your period. Most procedures are unaffected by menstruation. Dr Gupta noted only a few gynaecological surgeries might be rescheduled due to active bleeding.

12. Swimming stops your period Truth: Swimming during periods is safe and can even help ease cramps. Water pressure may temporarily reduce flow, but it resumes afterward. Tampons or menstrual cups allow safe, leak-free swimming. 13. Menstrual cups are unsafe or can get lost inside you Truth: Menstrual cups are a smart, planet-friendly choice. Menstrual cups are safe, sit in the vaginal canal and cannot pass the cervix. They are sustainable and cost-effective. 14. Sex during menstruation is dangerous or unhealthy Truth: Period sex is safe, normal and totally up to you.