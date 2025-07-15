Think skipping meals is good for your health? Here's what you should know

In our busy lives, skipping meals may feel like a shortcut to saving time or even shedding a few kilos. But is it the same as structured or intermittent fasting? Not quite.

While both involve going without food for a certain period of time, how they affect your body and your health can be very different.

What happens when you skip meals?

Skipping meals initiates a series of metabolic and hormonal adaptations that can place significant physiological stress on the body, says Dr CC Nair, internal medicine specialist, Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai.

Here’s what your body goes through when you skip meals :

Blood sugar drops: Reduced caloric intake causes a decline in glucose levels, impairing glucose availability for brain function. It leads to symptoms such as fatigue, cognitive slowing, dizziness, and irritability.

Short-term stress: Your body releases more cortisol (the stress hormone) and uses up stored sugar (glycogen) from the liver.

Switching energy sources: If fasting continues, the body starts breaking down fat (lipolysis) and muscle (proteolysis) to produce energy.

Muscle loss risk: Prolonged or frequent fasting can lead to muscle breakdown and slow down your metabolism, lowering your basic metabolic rate (BMR).

Hormone disruption: Skipping meals frequently can interfere with insulin (which manages blood sugar) and leptin (which controls hunger), leading to hormonal imbalances.

Digestive issues: Irregular eating patterns can upset your gut’s natural rhythm and lead to digestive problems.

Overeating later: You may end up eating more later in the day (compensatory hyperphagia), which can raise your risk of heart and metabolic diseases. According to Dr Nair, disrupted eating patterns also disrupt circadian synchrony. "Evidence shows that irregular eating schedules alter the release of appetite-regulating hormones such as ghrelin and leptin, and increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes," Dr Nair told Business Standard.

"Clinically, patients commonly present with gastrointestinal complaints, nutrient deficiencies, mood disturbances, and lower cognitive performance. Essentially, these behaviours cumulatively elevate cardiometabolic risk and compromise immune and psychological resilience or reserve,” he added. How is intermittent fasting different? Intermittent fasting is a structured clinical dietary approach that involves fasting and eating on a consistent basis. The key difference lies in planning and consistency. Skipping meals can mess with your metabolism and lead to nutrient deficiencies. Fasting, on the other hand, follows a routine that allows the body to adapt and possibly benefit. “Intermittent fasting should not be confused with random meal skipping, as the latter usually takes place without a plan, whereas intermittent fasting is predictable in nature, either 16:8 (16 hours of fasting, 8 hours of eating), or 5:2 (eating normally 5 days a week and cutting calories for 2). This method includes research-supported beneficial effects on insulin action, lipolysis, autophagy, and inflammation,” said Dr Nair.

According to Cleveland Clinic, intermittent fasting can offer several health benefits: Reduces inflammation and slows signs of aging Helps your body fight internal stress and keeps you feeling and looking younger. Supports heart health Lowers blood pressure, blood sugar, and triglyceride levels. Boosts digestion and immunity Improves gut health and strengthens your immune system. Sharpens focus and sleep Enhances concentration during the day and improves sleep quality at night. Curbs cravings and supports weight loss Helps manage appetite naturally and promotes healthy weight loss. According to Johns Hopkins, these people should steer clear of trying intermittent fasting:

- Children and teens under age 18. - Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. - People with type 1 diabetes who take insulin. - Those with a history of eating disorders. Hormonal impact of skipping meals and Intermittent fasting on women For women, fasting or skipping meals, especially breakfast, can lead to clinically significant hormonal dysregulation. According to Dr Nair: When you skip meals and your blood sugar drops, your body reacts by releasing more cortisol (a stress hormone).

This rise in cortisol disrupts reproductive hormones, including oestrogen, progesterone, LH, and FSH. As a result, it can lead to irregular periods, lack of ovulation, and even fertility issues.

Skipping meals also reduces insulin and leptin levels, which are important for blood sugar balance and appetite control.

If cortisol stays high for a long time, it can throw off the balance between oestrogen and progesterone - leading to oestrogen dominance, a common hormonal imbalance. Talking about the hormonal impact of intermittent fasting, Dr Srishti Goyal, dietician with Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, said, “Intermittent fasting can also affect menstrual cycles and fertility, especially when women eat too little or fast for extended or extreme periods. These conditions can cause amenorrhea (loss of periods), suppress hormone production, and irregular or postponed ovulation. Women who combine intense exercise with fasting often face a higher risk."

"To lower the chances of negative effects, women may do better following a more flexible approach with shorter fasting windows and by closely monitoring how their bodies respond,” she added. Making the move from skipping meals to intermittent fasting Experts suggest transitioning smoothly into intermittent fasting, beginning by monitoring your existing eating habits and observing the natural gaps between meals. Dr Goyal suggests - Begin with an easy intermittent fasting schedule like 12:12, then gradually shift to 14:10 or 16:8 based on what feels sustainable for you.

Ensure that your meals during the eating window are well-balanced and nutrient-rich.

Stay well hydrated throughout the day, and pay close attention to your body’s hunger and satiety cues.

For women or hormonally sensitive individuals, it can help to pause fasting during the luteal phase (the second half of the menstrual cycle).

Adjust the plan according to your body and mood’s response. For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS