Think skipping meals is good for your health? Here's what you should know

What happens when you skip meals?
- Blood sugar drops: Reduced caloric intake causes a decline in glucose levels, impairing glucose availability for brain function. It leads to symptoms such as fatigue, cognitive slowing, dizziness, and irritability.
- Short-term stress: Your body releases more cortisol (the stress hormone) and uses up stored sugar (glycogen) from the liver.
- Switching energy sources: If fasting continues, the body starts breaking down fat (lipolysis) and muscle (proteolysis) to produce energy.
- Muscle loss risk: Prolonged or frequent fasting can lead to muscle breakdown and slow down your metabolism, lowering your basic metabolic rate (BMR).
- Hormone disruption: Skipping meals frequently can interfere with insulin (which manages blood sugar) and leptin (which controls hunger), leading to hormonal imbalances.
- Digestive issues: Irregular eating patterns can upset your gut’s natural rhythm and lead to digestive problems.
- Overeating later: You may end up eating more later in the day (compensatory hyperphagia), which can raise your risk of heart and metabolic diseases.
How is intermittent fasting different?
Hormonal impact of skipping meals and Intermittent fasting on women
- When you skip meals and your blood sugar drops, your body reacts by releasing more cortisol (a stress hormone).
- This rise in cortisol disrupts reproductive hormones, including oestrogen, progesterone, LH, and FSH. As a result, it can lead to irregular periods, lack of ovulation, and even fertility issues.
- Skipping meals also reduces insulin and leptin levels, which are important for blood sugar balance and appetite control.
- If cortisol stays high for a long time, it can throw off the balance between oestrogen and progesterone - leading to oestrogen dominance, a common hormonal imbalance.
Making the move from skipping meals to intermittent fasting
- Begin with an easy intermittent fasting schedule like 12:12, then gradually shift to 14:10 or 16:8 based on what feels sustainable for you.
- Ensure that your meals during the eating window are well-balanced and nutrient-rich.
- Stay well hydrated throughout the day, and pay close attention to your body’s hunger and satiety cues.
- For women or hormonally sensitive individuals, it can help to pause fasting during the luteal phase (the second half of the menstrual cycle).
- Adjust the plan according to your body and mood’s response.
