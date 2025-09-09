Home / Health / Nearly 44% of diabetics undiagnosed in 2023, India sees 14% rise: Study

Nearly 44% of diabetics undiagnosed in 2023, India sees 14% rise: Study

Over 97 per cent of those diagnosed were under treatment in 2023, an international team of researchers forming the 'Global Burden of Disease' (GBD) study found

diabetes
The team also included researchers from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (Photo: AdobeStock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

About 44 per cent of the world's diabetics were undiagnosed in 2023, while underdiagnosis and sub-optimal management of glycaemic index continue to pose major challenges in low- and middle-income countries, according to an analysis.

Estimates published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal show that 43.6 per cent of India's diabetic population were diagnosed with the condition in 2023, an increase of about 14 per cent in diagnosis rates seen in 2000.

Over 97 per cent of those diagnosed were under treatment in 2023, an international team of researchers forming the 'Global Burden of Disease' (GBD) study found.

More than 55 per cent of people aged 15 and above around the world were diagnosed with diabetes, the analysis of data collected during 2000-2023 from across 204 countries and territories revealed.

"By 2050, 1.3 billion people are expected to be living with diabetes, and if nearly half don't know they have a serious and potentially deadly health condition, it could easily become a silent epidemic," said first author Lauryn Stafford, a researcher at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the US' University of Washington, which coordinates the GBD study.

The team also included researchers from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

The highest rates of diagnoses were seen in North America and the highest rates of treatment among the diagnosed were in high-income Asia Pacific (Japan, South Korea and other countries).

Southern Latin America, including Chile and Argentina, was found to have recorded the highest rates of optimal glycaemic levels among those receiving diabetes treatment.

Central sub-Saharan Africa faced the largest gaps in diagnosis, with under 20 per cent of people with diabetes being aware of the condition, researchers said.

Given the rapid pace of rise in cases, an investment in screening programmes among the youth is urgently needed, they said, highlighting that access to medicines and glucose-monitoring tools has improved, especially in underserved regions.

The World Health Organisation had, in May 2022, set a target to have 80 per cent of people with diabetes clinically diagnosed by 2030. Eighty per cent of those diagnosed should have good control of glycaemia and as many must have good control over blood pressure, the WHO has said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

How billionaires rewire their brains to stay focused and keep growing

From curd to kimchi: How fermented foods support a healthier you

Sugar, salt and oil: Daily limits, health risks and expert guidance

TB remains India's top infectious killer, deadlier than HIV or malaria

Semaglutide, used in Ozempic, joins WHO's essential medicines list

Topics :DiabetesHealth with BSdiabetes treatmentDiabetes in Indiadiabetes in children

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story