Home / Health / How billionaires rewire their brains to stay focused and keep growing

How billionaires rewire their brains to stay focused and keep growing

Neurologist Dr Sweta Adatia explains how billionaires train their brains to stay focused, resilient, and growth-driven

billionaires
Emotional detachment helps billionaires sharpen focus and resilience, according to neurologists. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Why do billionaires seem to operate on a different frequency altogether? They take bigger risks, recover faster from setbacks, and keep building even when most people would give up. According to neurologists, it is not just money or luck — their brains are wired differently.
 
Dr Sweta Adatia, a neurologist and founder of Limitless Brain Lab, recently shared the neuroscience behind high-performance thinking in a conversation with Raj Shamani, a business content creator and motivational speaker known for his podcast Figuring Out.
 
Do billionaires really think differently from the rest of us?
 
Yes — but not in the way you might imagine. Dr Adatia says the brain is shaped by two big forces: environment and genetics.
 
“A combination of nature and nurture will make your brain bloom,” she explains. Some people may be born with a certain spark, but it’s how they train their brains that sets them apart.
 
Think of it like a muscle. With the right workouts, discipline, clarity of goals, and focus, it grows sharper. For billionaires, success often comes down to clarity of purpose — a strong mission, vision, and unshakable drive.
 
Frontal cortex: the brain’s CEO
 
If your brain were a company, the frontal cortex would be the CEO. This region is responsible for decision-making, focus, and resilience.
 
Dr Adatia points out that billionaires show exceptional activity in the frontal cortex. No matter how many challenges come their way, they keep trying, building resilience and endurance in the process.
 
It is not that they do not feel stress or fear — it is that their brains are wired to push through, turning setbacks into stepping stones.
 
Emotional detachment, a superpower
 
According to Dr Adatia, billionaires thrive on emotional detachment. This does not mean they do not feel emotions — instead, they learn not to let emotions cloud their judgement.
 
By staying detached from failure, criticism, or temporary highs, they sharpen their focus and convert purpose into outcomes.
 
For young professionals juggling careers, relationships, and ambitions, this is a powerful lesson: mastering emotional balance could be your competitive edge.
 
Can you really “rewire” your brain like they do?
 
Dr Adatia believes in neuro-manifestation — the science-backed idea that your brain can be trained to manifest success.
 
Simple daily practices like visualising goals, setting intentions before sleep, and building habits of focus can strengthen brain pathways over time.
 
Should you avoid feeling ‘content’?
 
Dr Adatia warns, “Never feel content, because you won’t grow. Opportunity and growth lie beyond contentment. It’s foolish to be satisfied.”
 
According to her, comfort can lead to mental stagnation. Billionaires, on the other hand, thrive by staying curious, restless, and hungry for the next challenge.
 
This doesn’t mean rejecting happiness — it means balancing gratitude with ambition so you do not plateau.
 
What can you take away for your own life?
 
You may not be chasing billions, but you are chasing deadlines, a better life, and peace of mind. Here are the key takeaways:
  • Train your frontal cortex: Practise focus-building activities like journaling or problem-solving.
  • Embrace emotional detachment: Do not let setbacks define you — detach, refocus, and move forward.
  • Rewire through intention: Visualise and set clear goals daily; your brain adapts faster than you think.
  • Stay hungry for growth: Celebrate milestones, but don’t settle — keep stretching your potential.
So, what’s one small shift you can make today to train your “billionaire brain”?

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Kissing-bug' parasite spreads in the US, raising risk of Chagas disease

Mpox no longer a global emergency, but WHO warns against complacency

Suicide is now the top cause of death among Indians aged 15 to 29

Cancer breakthrough? Russia's mRNA vaccine shows 100% early success

Scrolling on toilet increases your risk of haemorrhoids, new study shows

Topics :Health with BSBS Web Reportshealth newsHealth MinistryMental healthbrain healthbillionaires in IndiaBillionaires wealth

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story