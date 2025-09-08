Sugar, salt and oil: Daily limits, health risks and expert guidance

We all enjoy sweet treats, salty snacks, and the occasional fried food. But how much is too much? Consuming excess sugar, salt, and oil may seem harmless, but it can quietly harm your health. From increasing the risk of obesity and heart disease to triggering high blood pressure and diabetes, the impact is more serious than you might think.

Modern lifestyles have changed how you eat and how much you eat, particularly when it comes to sugar, salt, and saturated oil.

In the past, the focus of dietary advice by government bodies was on preventing undernutrition. “Today, the concern is non-communicable diseases like diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. Recent updates have placed stronger emphasis on restricting added sugars and unhealthy fats, while highlighting the role of fibre, fruits, and vegetables,” says Dr Partap Chauhan, founder and director of Jiva Ayurveda.

Sugar: The sweet culprit The World Health Organization (WHO) advises that free sugars should make up less than 10 per cent of your total energy intake. For additional health benefits, reducing this to below 5 per cent is recommended. According to the guidelines by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), roughly 25 grams (about 5- 6 teaspoons) of sugar per day for an adult consuming 2,000 calories is enough. Assessing the health impact Consuming excess sugar can lead to: Weight gain: Extra calories from sugar contribute to fat accumulation.

Type 2 diabetes: High sugar intake can lead to insulin resistance.

Heart disease: Increased sugar levels can elevate blood pressure and inflammation.

Dental issues: Sugar feeds harmful bacteria in the mouth, leading to cavities. "Excess sugar steadily damages your insulin response, increases fat storage, and pushes you closer to diabetes," explains Dr Chauhan.

“During festivals, I’ve seen patients’ blood sugar levels spike after they overindulge in sweets. While a single mango is a fantastic source of fiber and nutrients, eating six in a day, as some of my patients have done, is a recipe for trouble. The key is moderation,” says Dr Anil Bhoraskar, diabetologist at S L Raheja Fortis Hospital. Hidden dangers of excess salt WHO’s recommendation on salt intake limit aligns with the guidelines of ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition, advising less than 5 grams per day (roughly one teaspoon). However, most people end up consuming far more, either by adding extra salt at the table or through hidden salt in processed foods.

Associated health risks Too much salt can: Elevate blood pressure: Excess sodium can cause the body to retain water, increasing blood pressure.

Heart disease: High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke.

Kidney damage: Over time, excessive salt can impair kidney function. "When it comes to salt, my advice is always personalised, especially for those with hypertension or heart failure. In coastal cities like Mumbai, the water and food already contain enough natural salt, so adding extra at the table is usually unnecessary," says Dr Bhoraskar. He explains that sodium is the main problematic component and must be limited. "You need to be mindful about the sodium hiding in bakery products made with baking soda and baking powder," he says.

Adding about the seasonal variations, he says, "During the summer months, there can be a small exception of up to half a teaspoon of extra salt to compensate for the loss caused by excessive sweating."

Adding about the seasonal variations, he says, "During the summer months, there can be a small exception of up to half a teaspoon of extra salt to compensate for the loss caused by excessive sweating.” How much oil is enough? The latest FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) and ICMR-NIN recommend 25-30 grams oil per person per day (about 6 teaspoons). Meanwhile the WHO recommends: Total fat: Less than 30 per cent of total energy intake. Saturated fat: Less than 10 per cent of the total energy intake. Trans-fat: Less than 1 per cent of total energy intake.

Health implications Excessive intake of unhealthy fats can: Raise cholesterol levels: Leading to plaque build-up in arteries.

Increase in heart disease risk: Due to elevated bad cholesterol (LDL).

Weight gain: High-calorie content can lead to obesity.

Diabetes: Oily foods can worsen insulin resistance, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes. "For safe oil consumption, I suggest a total of two teaspoons of a combination of rice bran oil and ghee. Rice bran oil is excellent because it has a low ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids. It's crucial that these fats are used for garnishing and not for deep frying, as high heat can turn them into carcinogenic compounds," says Dr Bhoraskar.

Tips for a healthier diet “Homely meals with less oil, salt, and sugar, and more fibre-based supplements are encouraged. Components such as cereals, pulses, fruits, and vegetables, should be blended in the daily diet. This provides full-spectrum nutrition,” explained Dr Mukesh Batra, founder and chairman emeritus, Dr Batra’s Healthcare. Read labels: Check for hidden sugars, salts, and unhealthy fats. Cook at home: Control the ingredients, portion sizes and avoid processed foods Choose whole foods: Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are nutrient-rich. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water to help flush out excess sodium and avoid sugary drinks. Need for lifestyle management Lifestyle management is the most important part of treating conditions that arise as a result of excess sugar, salt and oil consumptions. Dr Bhoraskar shares, “Healthy lifestyle is built on four pillars: diet, exercise, deep sleep, and understanding your existing condition/disease. Exercise doesn’t require a gym or a track; it can be integrated into your daily routine. Climbing stairs, doing household chores can be great forms of physical activity.”