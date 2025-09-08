WHO’s latest Essential Medicines List gives semaglutide, already a buzzword in both medical and lifestyle circles, a spot among must-have drugs—a move expected to influence access and affordability worldwide.

Every two years, the World Health Organization (WHO) updates its Model List of Essential Medicines (EML). The just-released 24th edition (2025) highlights global health priorities, from infectious disease control to addressing the twin epidemics of diabetes and obesity.

Why semaglutide matters

First developed as a treatment for type 2 diabetes, semaglutide (sold under brand names like Ozempic and Wegovy ) also aids in significant weight reduction , making it one of the most sought-after therapies in recent years. Its inclusion in WHO’s list is expected to put pressure on governments and health systems to make the drug more widely available—and hopefully more affordable.

For countries like India, where more than 100 million people live with diabetes and obesity is on the rise, the move could be a game-changer. Beyond semaglutide: What else is new? The 2025 EML goes far beyond one drug. It: Strengthens antibiotic stewardship through the Access, Watch, and Reserve (AWaRe) classification, promoting rational use and slowing resistance

Expands women’s health coverage with more contraceptive options and multiple micronutrient supplements for pregnant women

Recognises rare disease treatments, including cystic fibrosis combination therapies and medicines for Ebola and trypanosomiasis

Adds modern immunotherapies like adalimumab (and biosimilars) for autoimmune diseases Cancer, rare diseases, and diabetes drugs added Some of the newly added medicines include: