Paracetamol use in pregnancy may lead to autism, ADHD in babies: Study

Taking paracetamol during pregnancy might increase the offspring's chances of developing neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, according to a study.

Available over-the-counter, paracetamol -- also known as 'acetaminophen' -- is considered safe for managing headache, fever, and pain during pregnancy.

Researchers, including those at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, US, analysed 46 previously published studies involving over a lakh participants across multiple countries.

Findings published in the journal BioMed Central show that "higher-quality studies are more likely to show a link between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and increased risks of autism and ADHD," said author Diddier Prada, assistant professor of population health science and policy, environmental medicine and climate science, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

"Given the widespread use of this medication, even a small increase in risk could have major public health implications," Prada said. Biological mechanisms that could explain the link between use of paracetamol and risk of disorders in children The paper also explores biological mechanisms that could explain the association between acetaminophen use and these disorders. Acetaminophen Paracetamol is known to cross the placental barrier and may trigger oxidative stress, disrupt hormones, and cause epigenetic (gene behaviour resulting in observable traits) changes that interfere with brain development of the foetus, the researchers explained. With cases of autism and ADHD estimated to be on an increase the world over, the findings have significant implications for public health policy, clinical guidelines, and patient education, they said.