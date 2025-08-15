Home / Health / Paracetamol use in pregnancy may lead to autism, ADHD in babies: Study

Paracetamol use in pregnancy may lead to autism, ADHD in babies: Study

Available over-the-counter, paracetamol -- also known as 'acetaminophen' is considered safe for managing headache, fever, and pain during pregnancy.

medicine
Taking paracetamol during pregnancy might increase the offspring's chances of developing neurodevelopmental disorders. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 12:03 PM IST
Taking paracetamol during pregnancy might increase the offspring's chances of developing neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, according to a study.

Available over-the-counter, paracetamol -- also known as 'acetaminophen' -- is considered safe for managing headache, fever, and pain during pregnancy.

Researchers, including those at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, US, analysed 46 previously published studies involving over a lakh participants across multiple countries. 

Findings published in the journal BioMed Central show that "higher-quality studies are more likely to show a link between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and increased risks of autism and ADHD," said author Diddier Prada, assistant professor of population health science and policy, environmental medicine and climate science, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

"Given the widespread use of this medication, even a small increase in risk could have major public health implications," Prada said.

Biological mechanisms that could explain the link between use of paracetamol and risk of disorders in children  The paper also explores biological mechanisms that could explain the association between acetaminophen use and these disorders. Acetaminophen  Paracetamol is known to cross the placental barrier and may trigger oxidative stress, disrupt hormones, and cause epigenetic (gene behaviour resulting in observable traits) changes that interfere with brain development of the foetus, the researchers explained. 

With cases of autism and ADHD estimated to be on an increase the world over, the findings have significant implications for public health policy, clinical guidelines, and patient education, they said.

The team added that even as the study does not show that paracetamol causes neurodevelopmental disorders in offsprings, evidence from the study strengthens the connection and raises concerns about current clinical practices.

The authors suggested a cautious, time-limited use of paracetamol by pregnant women under medical supervision and called for more studies to confirm their findings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :pregnancyHealth with BSparacetamolADHDautism

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

