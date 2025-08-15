Home / Health / 15 myths about ageing that could change how you see your future health

15 myths about ageing that could change how you see your future health

From fitness to brain health, a doctor debunked 15 myths about ageing, proving that the choices you make in your 20s and 30s can keep you thriving for decades

fact check, ageing
Healthy ageing starts with choices you make today. (Illustration: Indranil Sen)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 10:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word “ageing”? Wrinkles? Grey hair? Slowing down? If so, you might be falling for some of the biggest myths about growing older that could shape how you treat your health today.
 
Ageing is not a countdown to decline. It is an opportunity to live with more wisdom, confidence, and joy.  Ageing starts long before your first wrinkle appears, and the habits you build in your 20s and 30s will decide whether your future self is thriving or struggling. This Fact-Check Friday, we asked Dr Manisha Arora, director - Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, New Delhi to call out common myths about ageing, and what she shared might just change the way you think about your own future.

Myth 1: Ageing always means declining health

Fact: Not necessarily. “Ageing can increase the risk of certain health issues, but it’s not an automatic downward spiral,” said Dr Arora. 
She shared the story of a 91-year-old yoga-practicing patient who still drives to her clinic. The secret? Balanced diet, regular exercise, stress management, and staying engaged in life. In short, your lifestyle choices in your younger years set the tone for your later decades. 

Myth 2: Older adults can’t learn new things

Fact: While processing speed may slow slightly with age, the brain’s ability to learn, thanks to neuroplasticity, stays alive for life. Neuroplasticity is the brain’s capacity to change and adapt in response to experiences, learning, or damage. “With motivation, practice, and the right environment, older adults can master new skills, adapt to technology, and thrive in new situations,” Dr Arora explained.

Myth 3: Memory loss is inevitable

Fact: Some brain shrinkage happens naturally, but mentally stimulating activities like puzzles, Sudoku, hobbies, handling finances, or even playing with grandkids can keep your mind sharp. “Neuroplasticity can be nurtured at any age,” Dr Arora noted.

Myth 4: It’s too late to get fit or start exercising

Fact: Whether you are 25 or 75, regular exercise improves mobility, strength, and mental health. Dr Arora emphasised that it is never too late to start, but she stressed that consistency is key.

Myth 5: Ageing means loneliness

Fact: It depends. Loneliness is not about age, it is about connection. Staying socially active, joining community groups, and pursuing hobbies can keep life vibrant at any stage.

Myth 6: Older people shouldn’t have sex or romantic relationships

Fact: Emotional and physical needs matter at every age. “Many older adults maintain fulfilling relationships. The key is good health and self-care,” Dr Arora said.

Myth 7: Wrinkles, grey hair, and sagging skin are the only signs of ageing

Fact: Ageing affects physical health, emotional well-being, and cognitive function. Visible changes are just the surface; internal health changes matter just as much.

Myth 8: You cannot reverse ageing

Fact: You can slow it down. Through healthy eating, exercise, stress management, and regular health screenings, you can delay many age-related declines. The earlier you start, the better.

Myth 9: Older adults are a burden on society

Fact: A big no! “They are wisdom-keepers, mentors, and active contributors,” said Dr Arora. From caring for grandchildren to volunteering and even entrepreneurship, older adults add immense value.

Myth 10: All older people are depressed or grumpy

Fact: This stereotype is outdated. Many remain positive, socially engaged, and emotionally resilient well into their 80s and 90s.

Myth 11: You shouldn’t travel or take risks when you’re older

Fact: From marathons to paragliding, older adults can safely enjoy adventures with proper medical clearance.

Myth 12: You need less sleep as you age

Fact: Sleep changes may be due to health issues or lifestyle factors, not age itself. Most still need 7–8 hours for optimal health.

Myth 13: Anti-ageing products can stop the ageing process

Fact: According to Dr Arora, some may improve skin appearance, but the real anti-ageing “treatments” are your daily habits, not a jar of lotion.

Myth 14: Technology is too difficult for older people to learn

Fact: It is a mindset thing. With support, tutorials, and patience, older adults can and do master digital skills.

Myth 15. There’s no point in preventive healthcare after a certain age

Fact: Dr Arora stressed that screenings, vaccinations, and check-ups are critical for early detection and healthy ageing.
 
Dr Arora emphasised that you are ageing even right now. So, instead of thinking “I’ll worry about that when I’m older,” invest in your health and wellbeing today for an easier and thriving old age. 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Your seemingly healthy habits may be damaging your heart: Here's how

Can sunscreen pills replace your cream? Here's what dermatologists say

Kinder kids more likely to eat fruits, veggies as teens, study finds

Diet, workout, mindset that keep 'Coolie' star Rajinikanth energetic at 74

Mounjaro KwikPen by Lilly debuts in India at ₹14,000 for diabetes, obesity

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsHealth Ministryhealth newsageing

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story