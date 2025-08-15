15 myths about ageing that could change how you see your future health

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word “ageing”? Wrinkles? Grey hair? Slowing down? If so, you might be falling for some of the biggest myths about growing older that could shape how you treat your health today.

Ageing starts long before your first wrinkle appears, and the habits you build in your 20s and 30s will decide whether your future self is thriving or struggling. This Fact-Check Friday, we asked Dr Manisha Arora, director - Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, New Delhi to call out common myths about ageing, and what she shared might just change the way you think about your own future. Ageing is not a countdown to decline. It is an opportunity to live with more wisdom, confidence, and joy.

Myth 1: Ageing always means declining health Fact: Not necessarily. “Ageing can increase the risk of certain health issues, but it’s not an automatic downward spiral,” said Dr Arora. She shared the story of a 91-year-old yoga-practicing patient who still drives to her clinic. The secret? Balanced diet, regular exercise, stress management , and staying engaged in life. In short, your lifestyle choices in your younger years set the tone for your later decades. Myth 2: Older adults can’t learn new things Fact: While processing speed may slow slightly with age, the brain’s ability to learn, thanks to While processing speed may slow slightly with age, the brain’s ability to learn, thanks to neuroplasticity , stays alive for life. Neuroplasticity is the brain’s capacity to change and adapt in response to experiences, learning, or damage. “With motivation, practice, and the right environment, older adults can master new skills, adapt to technology, and thrive in new situations,” Dr Arora explained.

Myth 3: Memory loss is inevitable Fact: Some Some brain shrinkage happens naturally, but mentally stimulating activities like puzzles, Sudoku, hobbies, handling finances, or even playing with grandkids can keep your mind sharp. “Neuroplasticity can be nurtured at any age,” Dr Arora noted. Myth 4: It’s too late to get fit or start exercising Fact: Whether you are 25 or 75, regular exercise improves mobility, strength, and Whether you are 25 or 75, regular exercise improves mobility, strength, and mental health . Dr Arora emphasised that it is never too late to start, but she stressed that consistency is key. Myth 5: Ageing means loneliness Fact: It depends. It depends. Loneliness is not about age, it is about connection. Staying socially active, joining community groups, and pursuing hobbies can keep life vibrant at any stage.

Myth 6: Older people shouldn’t have sex or romantic relationships Fact: Emotional and physical needs matter at every age. “Many older adults maintain fulfilling relationships. The key is good health and self-care,” Dr Arora said. Myth 7: Wrinkles, grey hair, and sagging skin are the only signs of ageing Fact: Ageing affects physical health, emotional well-being, and cognitive function. Visible changes are just the surface; internal health changes matter just as much. Myth 8: You cannot reverse ageing Fact: You can slow it down. Through healthy eating, exercise, stress management, and regular health screenings, you can delay many age-related declines. The earlier you start, the better.

Myth 9: Older adults are a burden on society Fact: A big no! “They are wisdom-keepers, mentors, and active contributors,” said Dr Arora. From caring for grandchildren to volunteering and even entrepreneurship, older adults add immense value. Myth 10: All older people are depressed or grumpy Fact: This stereotype is outdated. Many remain positive, socially engaged, and emotionally resilient well into their 80s and 90s. Myth 11: You shouldn’t travel or take risks when you’re older Fact: From marathons to paragliding, older adults can safely enjoy adventures with proper medical clearance. Myth 12: You need less sleep as you age Fact: Sleep changes may be due to health issues or lifestyle factors, not age itself. Most still need 7–8 hours for optimal health.