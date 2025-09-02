Skipping annual health exams may cost Deloitte senior leaders up to ₹1 lakh

Consulting and auditing major Deloitte has rolled out a tough new rule for its senior leadership under which partners and executive directors who skip their annual health check-ups will now face steep penalties. According to a report by Livemint, this move underscores the growing focus of India Inc on employee health and well-being.

According to the report, at a meeting called by its Partners Matters team (which handles HR issues) on Friday evening, Deloitte told its top 1,000 leaders that health compliance is no longer optional. Partners who fail to undergo their annual medical check-up will be fined ₹1 lakh, while executive directors will pay ₹50,000.

The company said the penalties will not go into company coffers. Instead, the collected amount will be directed to Deloitte’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund, executives present at the meeting told Livemint. Why is Deloitte enforcing this policy? While many companies encourage preventive health check-ups, Deloitte’s decision to penalise non-compliance marks a shift from nudging to enforcing. A senior executive quoted by Livemint said, “Every year, they warn us but we did not expect a penalty. While most of us do the mandatory health check-ups, there are always a few who postpone it.” What is Deloitte’s rationale behind this move? The firm’s reasoning is two-fold: