Skipping annual health exams may cost Deloitte senior leaders up to ₹1 lakh

Deloitte has introduced a tough health mandate for senior executives and partners who must undergo annual health check-ups or face penalties up to ₹1 lakh

Deloitte has made annual health check-ups mandatory for senior leaders, with penalties for non-compliance. (Photo: AdobeStock | Representative image)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Consulting and auditing major Deloitte has rolled out a tough new rule for its senior leadership under which partners and executive directors who skip their annual health check-ups will now face steep penalties. According to a report by Livemint, this move underscores the growing focus of India Inc on employee health and well-being.
 
According to the report, at a meeting called by its Partners Matters team (which handles HR issues) on Friday evening, Deloitte told its top 1,000 leaders that health compliance is no longer optional. Partners who fail to undergo their annual medical check-up will be fined ₹1 lakh, while executive directors will pay ₹50,000.
 
The company said the penalties will not go into company coffers. Instead, the collected amount will be directed to Deloitte’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund, executives present at the meeting told Livemint.

Why is Deloitte enforcing this policy?

While many companies encourage preventive health check-ups, Deloitte’s decision to penalise non-compliance marks a shift from nudging to enforcing. A senior executive quoted by Livemint said, “Every year, they warn us but we did not expect a penalty. While most of us do the mandatory health check-ups, there are always a few who postpone it.”

What is Deloitte’s rationale behind this move?

The firm’s reasoning is two-fold:
  • Employee well-being: Regular health screenings can catch red flags early and promote a healthier workforce.
  • Cost savings: Over time, preventive health measures lower insurance costs by reducing the incidence of chronic illnesses or untreated conditions.
In the consulting world, where executive compensation runs high, a penalty of ₹50,000–₹1 lakh may not be financially burdensome. But experts note that the symbolic value matters more. The fine signals that employee health is now considered integral to leadership responsibilities.

How are other Indian companies integrating health into workplace culture?

Deloitte’s decision is part of a wider push by Indian companies to embed health and wellness into workplace culture. Last year, Aditya Birla Health Insurance also linked employee health goals, such as better sleep, weight management, and diet improvement, to performance reviews.
 
In another example, Motilal Oswal Financial Services extended insurance cover to employees’ household help and even funded vacations for parents and parents-in-law. Panasonic Life Solutions India introduced company-funded annual health check-ups for employees above 40. 

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

