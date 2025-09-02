Home / Health / Why you're a mosquito magnet and not your friends? Doctor explains

Why you're a mosquito magnet and not your friends? Doctor explains

Always the one covered in mosquito bites while your friends walk free? Science says it is not because "your blood is sweeter", here's what makes you a mosquito magnet

mosquito bites
Mosquitoes don’t bite everyone equally as your body odour, heat, and even clothing choices can make you their favourite target. (Photo caption: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:48 PM IST
Ever wondered why, during those evening gatherings or parties on the balcony, you end up with a dozen mosquito bites while your friends walk away scratch-free? Science shows mosquitoes do have their favourites, and unfortunately, you might just be one of them.
 
We spoke to Dr Anubhav Pandey, Head-Clinical Labs, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, to find out why some people are irresistible to mosquitoes and what you can realistically do about it.

Why mosquitoes love you more

  • Your blood type makes mosquitoes pick you: According to Dr Pandey, research shows people with blood group O attract more mosquitoes compared to A or B. That’s because their skin secretes certain chemicals mosquitoes can pick up.
  • Your sweat and body odour make mosquitoes go wild: Your skin has tiny bacteria (the skin microbiome) that break down sweat into chemicals like lactic acid, which mosquitoes can detect from a distance. If you sweat a lot or run warmer than others, you’ll smell stronger to mosquitoes.
  • The carbon dioxide (CO₂) you exhale  and body heat also attract mosquitoes. Wearing dark clothes (black, navy, red) makes you easier to spot since these colours trap heat. Pregnant women exhale around 20 per cent more CO₂ and have slightly higher body heat, making them irresistible to mosquitoes.
Even children playing outside more, have thinner skin, and often do not use repellents consistently. Together, these make them easier targets.

Is mosquito preference in your DNA?

Partly. According to Dr Pandey, mosquito attraction has a genetic link. "Some people are born to produce sweat compounds that draw mosquitoes in. If your sibling also complains of being bitten more, it’s likely in your genes," he said.

Is 'sweet blood' real, and do food or drinks make a difference?

The whole 'sweet blood' theory is a complete myth. Mosquitoes don’t taste sugar in your blood. What they sense is your smell and breath. Dr Pandey stressed that lifestyle choices do matter in this regard:
  • Alcohol (especially beer) increases CO₂ output and raises skin temperature.
  • Spicy food and certain diets may tweak body odour temporarily.

Do frequent bites mean higher risk of diseases?

Yes. Every bite is a chance for mosquitoes to spread diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, or Japanese encephalitis. "If you’re a mosquito magnet, your exposure is automatically higher," said Dr Pandey.
 
He added that repeated bites can trigger papular urticaria, an allergic reaction to mosquito saliva. It causes persistent itchy bumps that may even scar, especially in kids. Over time, your skin may become more sensitive.

How to protect yourself from mosquito love

You can’t change your genes or blood type, but you can lower your chances of being bitten:
  • Wear light, loose-fitting clothes.
  • Install mosquito nets and window screens.
  • Apply repellents with DEET (chemical name, N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide), picaridin, or IR3535.
  • Clear stagnant water from pots, coolers, and corners as those are mosquito breeding grounds.

Do natural repellents really work?

Natural oils like citronella, neem, or lavender can help, but only for a short while (about 1–2 hours). They may be okay in low-risk situations, but if dengue or malaria is spreading in your area, chemical repellents are more reliable and longer-lasting.

Are chemical repellents safe for daily use?

According to Dr Pandey, DEET has been tested for decades and is safe when used properly, even for children over two months old. Concentrations between 10–30 per cent are effective and safe. Picaridin is another great option, which is odourless, non-greasy, and equally effective.
 
So, if you’re always the one scratching while others enjoy their evening, don't take it personally. Mosquitoes are picky eaters. But, as Dr Pandey said, you can outsmart them with simple, consistent protection. Because while mosquito bites might feel like a small annoyance, the diseases they carry aren’t worth the risk. 

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Health with BS

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

