'I swapped Fomo for Jomo, and my mental health has never been better'

“A year ago, I couldn’t go ten minutes without checking Instagram. Every vacation photo, every party story, every colleague’s promotion left me restless and anxious. I was convinced everyone else was living a better life than me. Today, I sleep better, focus more at work, and feel calmer, all because I embraced Jomo — the joy of missing out. Instead of chasing what others are doing, I’ve started valuing what truly matters to me,” said 38-year-old Delhi-based Fashion Designer Antra Raj to Business Standard, adding, “That constant fear of missing out (Fomo) was exhausting.”

How Fomo triggered anxiety and sleepless nights

For Antra, the shift from Fomo to Jomo was life-changing. What once felt like harmless scrolling left her anxious, restless and sleepless. “Fomo is a social comparison phenomenon amplified by social media , which creates the illusion that others are living more exciting lives,” explained Dr Gorav Gupta, CEO and Senior Psychiatrist, Tulasi Healthcare, Gurugram.

This constant comparison, he said, fuels low mood, poor concentration and even physical stress. According to Dr Aastik Joshi, child, adolescent and forensic psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital, New Delhi, people like Antra often turn to social media during stressful times, only to end up feeling worse. Over time, this cycle can impact mental health, sleep and productivity. What is Fomo and why does it feel so intense? “Fomo is basically a social comparison and perpetual need-to-connect phenomenon,” said Dr Gupta. “Social media magnifies the illusion that others are living more fulfilling lives. This fuels anxiety , low mood and restlessness.”

While the term “Fomo” is relatively new, the feeling itself is not. “The sense of missing out has always existed,” said Dr Joshi. “But technology has amplified it to a level never seen before.” In other words, the human instinct to compare has always been there, but constant notifications, endless scrolling and the highlight reels of social media have turbocharged the anxiety. Can Fomo harm your physical health too? “Absolutely,” said Dr Joshi. It is not just “in your head.” Chronic Fomo-driven stress can disrupt sleep, raise stress hormone levels and trigger physical health issues. “Sleep disruption, stress-related conditions and poor daily routines are some of the indirect effects of Fomo,” he added. “Over time, even productivity and immunity can take a hit.”

What Jomo is, and why it’s not the same as avoidance If Fomo is driven by fear, Jomo is about choice. “Jomo is an intentional decision to commit to your personal values and priorities rather than seeking external validation,” explained Dr Gupta. Dr Joshi further clarified: “Social withdrawal or avoidance comes from anxiety or fear of failure. Jomo, on the other hand, is deliberate. It’s about spending time in self-care or meaningful activities. That makes it empowering, not isolating.” According to Dr Joshi, “Regular practice of Jomo lowers anxiety, improves sleep quality, enhances productivity and increases life satisfaction.” By stepping away from relentless comparison, people find mental clarity and emotional balance.