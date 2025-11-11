Winter-proof your immunity: Simple ways to stay strong and healthy

Winter’s chill may bring comfort foods and cosy evenings, but it also challenges the body’s defences. Cold air weakens the immune response, while high pollution levels further strain the lungs and heart.

“Cold weather and polluted air together exert tremendous strain on airways and lungs. When temperatures fall, blood vessels constrict and blood pressure rises. At the same time, inhaling polluted air leads to airway inflammation and reduced oxygen intake. This combination can exacerbate asthma and worsen chronic lung diseases. People with heart or lung ailments should be particularly careful during these months,” said Dr Arunesh Kumar, Director and Head, Pulmonology, Paras Health, Gurugram.

As the season sets in, doctors are urging people to take preventive steps to safeguard their health. Here’s what experts suggest to help you stay strong and maintain your wellbeing this winter. How can you build immunity naturally this winter Experts say the best way to boost immunity is through a nutritious, balanced diet. Seasonal fruits such as oranges, amla, guava, and pomegranate are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, helping the body fight infections and inflammation, shared Suparna Mukherjee, Registered Dietitian Narayana institute of cardiac sciences, Bangalore. She further suggests incorporating ginger, garlic, turmeric, and leafy greens into meals to strengthen your natural defences. Warm soups, herbal teas, and seasonal vegetables also help maintain energy and hydration. Probiotic foods like yoghurt and fermented dishes aid gut health, which plays a crucial role in immunity.

Another layer of protection is vaccination , especially against influenza and pneumonia. For people with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, or respiratory issues, regular preventive health check-ups are highly recommended to detect potential complications early. How can lifestyle habits protect your immune system Experts suggest light exercise, brisk walks, and yoga improve blood circulation and lung strength. Aim for 7–8 hours of quality sleep to help the body recover and resist infections. Maintaining a regular sleep schedule and reducing late-night screen time can make a big difference. Adding steam inhalation to your routine can also help. It clears nasal passages, eases breathing, and flushes out pollutants trapped in the airways, especially useful on days when air quality dips.

Why should you bundle up and stay protected outdoors Echoing the seasonal trend, Dr Kumar shared, “A clear seasonal pattern has emerged, with a noticeable increase in cardiac and respiratory cases every winter. Pollution particles enter the bloodstream through the lungs and can cause various lung and heart-related issues. What we are seeing now is not just a respiratory issue but a multi-organ disorder as well. Early detection, timely imaging, and preventive checkups are critical in avoiding severe complications.” Doctors are also seeing even healthy individuals report chest tightness, breathlessness, and fatigue on high-pollution days. They advise staying indoors during early mornings and late evenings, when smog is densest, and keeping indoor air clean with plants or purifiers.