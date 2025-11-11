Home / Health / Why do people with schizophrenia hear voices? Scientists finally decode

Why do people with schizophrenia hear voices? Scientists finally decode

EEG scans reveal that the brain mistakes its own inner voice for an external one in people with schizophrenia, offering new insight into how auditory hallucinations arise

mental health, fear, phobia
Researchers recorded brain activity to show how misfired predictions cause the mind to hear imagined voices. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 3:29 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
People with schizophrenia may hear voices because their brains fail to recognise their own inner speech, new research has found.
 
The study, published in Schizophrenia Bulletin and led by scientists at the University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney), provides evidence that auditory hallucinations arise when the brain mistakes self-generated thoughts for external sounds.
 
According to the researchers, the findings, part of the study titled Corollary discharge dysfunction to inner speech and its relationship to auditory verbal hallucinations in patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorders, could help identify biological markers for schizophrenia—a disorder that currently has no definitive lab test or brain scan for diagnosis.
 
Hearing voices, or auditory verbal hallucinations (AVH), is one of the hallmark symptoms of schizophrenia-spectrum disorders. It involves perceiving speech without any actual sound. For decades, researchers had believed that these voices might be the brain’s own inner speech being misinterpreted as coming from an external source. The new study validates this long-standing theory.

What happens in the brain during inner speech?

The UNSW team conducted experiments with 142 participants divided into three groups:
  • People with schizophrenia currently hearing voices
  • People with schizophrenia who were not hearing voices
  • Healthy participants with no history of schizophrenia
Using EEG (electroencephalography) to record brain activity, participants were asked to imagine saying simple syllables like “bah” or “bih” in their heads while listening to those same sounds played through headphones.
 
In most people, when we speak silently in our minds, the brain predicts what our voice should sound like. This “prediction” dampens activity in the auditory cortex, the brain region responsible for processing sound. It is a way for the brain to recognise, “That’s me talking.”
 
In the study, healthy participants showed this expected reduction in brain response when the sound they imagined matched what they heard, confirming that the brain correctly identifies self-generated speech.

How does schizophrenia change this brain response?

In participants who were hearing voices, the opposite happened. Instead of the brain’s auditory region quieting down when their inner speech matched the sound, it actually became more active, as if the voice were coming from someone else.
 
This abnormal reaction, called corollary discharge dysfunction, could explain why people with schizophrenia experience their thoughts as external voices.
 
The researchers believe that understanding this brain mechanism is the first step toward targeted therapies. By identifying people whose brains show these prediction errors, clinicians might one day predict who is at high risk of developing psychosis and intervene earlier. 
 
 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

 

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

When AQI crosses 400: How toxic air damages your lungs, heart, and brain

Migraines and headaches are a growing global health burden, says new study

Five simple ways to help children overcome their fear of injections

What breathing air at AQI 50 feels like for your lungs and body, explained

No, paracetamol use in pregnancy is not linked to autism, confirms study

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsMental healthSchizophreniahealth newsHealth Ministry

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story