Are your daily habits secretly harming your heart? Here's what to know

What if everyday habits like sleeping less, staying stressed, or skipping dental check-ups were quietly raising your risk of heart failure?

Russian cardiologist Dr Dmitry Yaranov says even people who seem fit and healthy may be harming their heart without realising it. In a recent Instagram post, he warned that protecting the heart isn’t just about diet or exercise, it is about the small choices we make every single day.

Dr Yaranov, who specialises in heart failure , transplants, and advanced cardiac support, says heart disease is not only about cholesterol, blood pressure, or diet. “It’s sleep, stress, air, access, and even your gut,” he wrote. “Fix the foundation. Not just the numbers.”

1. Are you sleeping only six hours a night and calling it ‘the grind’? If you think four to six hours of sleep makes you more productive, know that this is a myth. According to Dr Yaranov, chronic sleep deprivation raises your risk of heart failure, stroke, and sudden death. A 2022 meta-analysis in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine confirmed that both short (less than six hours) and long (more than nine hours) sleep durations significantly increase the risk of coronary heart disease. Experts recommend treating sleep like medicine. Aim for seven to eight hours of consistent, quality rest.

2. Is your daily commute poisoning your arteries? That exhaust you breathe on your way to work may be more dangerous than you realise. Air pollution, especially fine particulate matter (PM2.5), can literally harden your arteries through inflammation and oxidative stress, says Dr Yaranov. Many scientific studies have found that chronic exposure to polluted air significantly raises the risk of heart disease and failure. Experts advise avoiding outdoor workouts during peak traffic hours and using indoor air purifiers where possible. 3. Are you constantly stressed and ‘pushing through’? Modern life rewards busyness, but your heart pays the price. Chronic stress floods the body with cortisol, driving inflammation and high blood pressure, stresses Dr Yaranov.

Doctors recommend taking micro-breaks. Breathe deeply. Step outside. Even five minutes of mindfulness can interrupt the stress loop and protect your heart. 4. When was the last time you saw your dentist? It might surprise you, but gum disease and heart disease are linked. Poor oral hygiene allows bacteria and inflammation to spread through the bloodstream, affecting the arteries. “Your gums talk to your arteries, ignore them at your peril,” warns Dr Yaranov. Studies show that people with periodontal disease have significantly higher risks of atherosclerosis and heart failure. Brush twice daily, floss, and book that dental check-up you’ve been putting off.