Every day, thousands of people in cities like Delhi feed pigeons without thinking twice, as an act of kindness or ‘karma’. But what looks harmless could be putting your lungs at serious risk. Pigeon droppings don’t just dirty buildings, they break down into fine dust that can get into your lungs and cause disease. Doctors are now warning people to rethink how close they get to these birds, especially in crowded urban spaces. According to Dr Vijay Kumar Agrawal, director, ICU & Pulmonology at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Faridabad, dried pigeon faeces break down into fine dust that can carry harmful bacteria and fungal spores like Histoplasma. When inhaled, these microscopic particles can cause serious lung diseases, some of them irreversible.

What are the major lung problems linked to pigeons? Dr Agrawal highlights the following major threats: Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis, commonly known as Pigeon Breeder’s Lung, an inflammatory allergy caused by breathing in bird proteins

Histoplasmosis, a fungal infection that thrives in bird droppings

Cryptococcosis, caused by another fungus found in dried pigeon droppings In urban areas like Delhi, which is densely populated, polluted , and full of roosting spots, the risk multiplies. Dr Agrawal explains, “Balconies, rooftops, and congested buildings create perfect environments for droppings to collect, dry out, mix with polluted air, and become inhalable. Those with asthma or pre-existing lung issues are especially vulnerable.”

Occasional exposure might only cause some irritation, says Dr Agrawal. But long-term or repeated exposure, such as living close to a pigeon nest you never clean, could spell irreversible damage. Chronic exposure can scar lung tissue so badly that even breathing becomes difficult. Lung fibrosis, he warns, isn’t reversible. What early symptoms should you watch for? If you’ve been around pigeons and experience: Persistent dry cough

Shortness of breath

Chest tightness

Extreme fatigue

Unexplained weight loss These might be early signs of a serious lung condition . As Dr Agrawal advises, “Seek immediate medical attention when respiratory symptoms follow bird exposure. Early treatment can prevent long-term damage.”