A new AI model has created a disturbingly realistic image of what humans might look like in 2050 if we don’t change our current habits. Built by step-tracking app WeWard using real health data and an AI text prompt, the figure, named 'Sam', shows the physical toll of years of sitting, scrolling, and slouching. From swollen ankles to sagging posture, Sam is a warning.

How did the AI model create this future human?

To build Sam, WeWard used a detailed text prompt describing future physical attributes based on existing health trends. The prompt read:

“I’m going to upload several images following this message. I want you to create a three-dimensional rendered model of the person in the photos. They should be hunched over a phone with a glowing screen, facing the viewer slightly so that we can see both their facial features and posture. Their eyes should be red and bloodshot, and also give them the following features: weight gain in abdominal area, ‘tech neck’ and a forward-tilting head and curved upper back, visibly swollen ankles and swollen feet, bulging varicose veins, slightly sunken or weak facial muscles, thinning hair, red eyes and dark eye circles, visible eczema and pale complexion. They should look like a spooky cartoon caricature but still highly resemble the person.”