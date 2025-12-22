Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share small habits that keep their kids healthy

At a time when superfoods, supplements and quick health fixes are the norm, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor are choosing a more grounded path to raise their children. In a recent conversation with Tweak India, the couple opened up about the simple, time-tested routines they follow at home - from mindful movement after meals to traditional nutrition - showing how everyday habits can quietly shape long-term well-being.

Embracing everyday wellness habits

Mira Rajput, who spearheads much of the family’s nutritional routines, emphasises that wellness doesn’t need to be complicated. Instead, she keeps things rooted in consistency and gentle habits that make health feel natural, not burdensome.

100 steps after every meal: The children are encouraged to take a short walk post meals, a light habit that supports digestion and keeps them gently active, particularly after heavier foods.

Avoiding mixed fruits: Mira prefers not to combine different fruits at the same time, believing it helps prevent digestive discomfort and keeps meals easier on young stomachs.

Warm haldi milk at bedtime: Before sleep, the children drink a small cup of warm milk mixed with turmeric, jaggery and a little ghee, a traditional combination known for its soothing and anti-inflammatory benefits. Family meal planning: A fun, shared activity Health at home for Shahid and Mira goes beyond set routines, it also includes family engagement in food choices.

Now old enough to have an opinion, their daughter Misha participates in monthly menu discussions, where the family chats about healthy food ideas and what dishes to include for the month. These conversations, Shahid revealed, often spark lively debates between Mira and Misha, while their younger son Zain watches on. For Shahid, these discussions are more than amusing, they are moments of bonding that make healthy eating feel enjoyable rather than a chore. Why these habits matter In an age where digital distractions and fast food are constant temptations for children, Shahid and Mira’s approach is refreshingly simple. By prioritising small routines, they focus on sustainable habits rather than rigid rules. The couple’s philosophy offers three clear takeaways for families: