Why night shifts or late nights may be hurting your heart more than you know

Disrupted sleep cycles from night shifts and late-night routines are emerging as silent drivers of heart disease among young professionals . Doctors warn that the clash between the body’s natural rhythm and modern work schedules does not just cause fatigue, it gradually raises blood pressure, stiffens arteries, and triggers metabolic changes. According to Dr Niranjan Hiremath, Senior Consultant, Cardiovascular and Aortic Surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, the danger is that most people do not notice the damage until much later, when symptoms like “social jetlag” finally appear. Is the real danger being a night owl, or living with 'social jetlag'? Dr Hiremath makes this crystal clear: the bigger problem is not being a night owl; it is when your natural rhythm clashes with your work schedule.

This mismatch, called “social jetlag,” forces your body into constant stress mode. If you have been in shift work for more than 5–10 years, the risks rise significantly: Younger workers: weight gain, glucose issues, persistent fatigue

Older workers: hypertension, arterial stiffness, higher long-term heart risk

Women during menopause: even more vulnerable due to loss of oestrogen’s natural heart protection How does disrupted sleep raise blood pressure? Normally, your blood pressure dips 10–20 per cent at night while you rest, but shift work throws that balance off, said Dr Hiremath. The sympathetic system stays “switched on” as norepinephrine levels remain high, keeping your heart rate and vessels under pressure. Cortisol peaks at the wrong time, amplifying stress on arteries. This triggers inflammation, oxidative stress, and reduced nitric oxide, which stiffen arteries and pave the way for chronic hypertension.

In short, your heart never really gets a night off. What early warning signs and tests should you take seriously? According to Dr Hiremath, if you are a shift worker or a regular night owl, do not ignore these red flags: Chest pain or pressure (even if you think it is just “stress”)

Sudden fainting or near-fainting

New palpitations, especially irregular or pounding ones

Shortness of breath or fatigue when climbing stairs or exercising Doctors suggest 24-hour blood pressure monitoring, heart rate variability (HRV) tracking, and metabolic screening (glucose, insulin, HbA1c). Inflammation markers like hs-CRP and advanced lipid tests (apoB, Lp(a)) can reveal risks long before a crisis hits.