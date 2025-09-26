Aiims doctor suggests you avoid these 3 dangerous common household items

Have you ever looked around your home and thought that some ordinary items might be quietly affecting your health? In a recent social media post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, gastroenterologist at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims), highlighted three such everyday products that may seem harmless but are worth discarding right away.

What are these items?

1. Regular scented candles

Why they’re a concern

Dr Sethi points out that many scented candles contain phthalates - chemical additives known to interfere with hormone function. In addition, the paraffin wax used in many of these candles can release soot and VOCs (volatile organic compounds) when burned. Over time, these compounds can aggravate allergies, respiratory issues, and may even impact gut health.

What to do instead Switch to unscented soy, coconut, or beeswax candles, which tend to burn cleaner and with fewer hazardous by-products. You might lose a bit of fragrance, but your indoor air and your lungs will feel better. 2. Plastic cutting boards Why they’re a concern Plastic boards get scratched and worn over time, and Dr Sethi warns that these knife marks can shed tiny microplastic particles into your food. These microplastics can build up in the body over years, causing various health problems from increased cancer risk to heart troubles. Safer alternatives Well-maintained wood or bamboo boards are a better bet. They tend to resist deep scratching and have natural antibacterial properties.