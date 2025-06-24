What the UN Human Development Report says about India’s health progress
SDG 3 score rises sharply, says NITI Aayog
- Maternal mortality dropped to 97 per 100,000 live births. Eight states, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu, have met the 2030 target of 70.
- Under-5 mortality fell to 32 per 1,000 live births. Kerala leads with just 8 deaths.
- Child immunisation (age 9–11 months) reached 93.23%, with several states surpassing 100%.
- HIV incidence remained at 0.05 per 1,000 uninfected individuals; Kerala reported 0.01.
- Tuberculosis case notification hit 87.13 per cent; Gujarat and UTs like Delhi surpassed national targets.
- Institutional deliveries stood at 97.18 per cent, with Lakshadweep achieving 100 per cent.
- Suicide rate was 12 per 100,000 population in 2022. Bihar had the lowest at 1.
Malnutrition still affects children and women
- 35 per cent of children under five are stunted
- 19 per cent are wasted
- 67 per cent of under-five children and 57 per cent of women (15–49) are anaemic
India’s NCD burden rising fast
What India must do to stay on track for 2030
- Expands last-mile healthcare delivery
- Scales up NCD screening and treatment
- Closes the nutrition gap in children and women
- Invests in mental health and injury care
- Increases funding for primary healthcare
