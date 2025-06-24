India has made notable progress in achieving health targets under the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3), which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. From lowering maternal and child mortality to improving immunisation and disease control, key health indicators suggest that the country is on track in several areas.

What the UN Human Development Report says about India’s health progress

According to the UNDP Human Development Report 2025, India’s Human Development Index (HDI) has increased by over 53 per cent since 1990—outpacing both global and South Asian averages. This has been driven by robust economic growth and welfare schemes like the National Rural Health Mission and Ayushman Bharat.

Life expectancy has climbed to 72 years in 2023, the highest since the index began. “India’s life expectancy reaching its highest level is a testament to the country’s recovery from the pandemic and its investments in human development,” said Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative, UNDP India. SDG 3 score rises sharply, says NITI Aayog India’s SDG 3 score rose from 52 in 2018 to 77 in 2023, as per the NITI Aayog SDG Index. Multiple states are now classified as “front-runners” in health outcomes: Maternal mortality dropped to 97 per 100,000 live births. Eight states, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu, have met the 2030 target of 70.

stood at 97.18 per cent, with Lakshadweep achieving 100 per cent. Suicide rate was 12 per 100,000 population in 2022. Bihar had the lowest at 1. Malnutrition still affects children and women Despite gains, India still faces serious challenges:

35 per cent of children under five are stunted

19 per cent are wasted

67 per cent of under-five children and 57 per cent of women (15–49) are anaemic These figures from NFHS (2019–21) point to deep-rooted nutritional deficiencies that threaten long-term health outcomes. India’s NCD burden rising fast Non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and cancer accounted for over 60 per cent of all deaths in India in 2019, according to the NCD portal. Experts warn that without targeted prevention and early detection, the NCD crisis could derail SDG progress. What India must do to stay on track for 2030 To meet SDG 3 goals, experts recommend an integrated strategy that: