Home / Health / Child deaths down, vaccinations up-but India's health fight isn't over

Child deaths down, vaccinations up-but India's health fight isn't over

India is closing gaps in child mortality, immunisation, and maternal mortality under SDG 3, but must tackle malnutrition, NCDs, and rural health gaps to stay on track for 2030 targets

SDG 3
India is closing gaps in child mortality, immunisation, and disease control under SDG 3, but must tackle malnutrition, NCDs. (Photo: Adobestock)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India has made notable progress in achieving health targets under the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3), which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. From lowering maternal and child mortality to improving immunisation and disease control, key health indicators suggest that the country is on track in several areas.
 

What the UN Human Development Report says about India’s health progress

According to the UNDP Human Development Report 2025, India’s Human Development Index (HDI) has increased by over 53 per cent since 1990—outpacing both global and South Asian averages. This has been driven by robust economic growth and welfare schemes like the National Rural Health Mission and Ayushman Bharat.
 
Life expectancy has climbed to 72 years in 2023, the highest since the index began. “India’s life expectancy reaching its highest level is a testament to the country’s recovery from the pandemic and its investments in human development,” said Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative, UNDP India.
 

SDG 3 score rises sharply, says NITI Aayog

India’s SDG 3 score rose from 52 in 2018 to 77 in 2023, as per the NITI Aayog SDG Index. Multiple states are now classified as “front-runners” in health outcomes:
  • Maternal mortality dropped to 97 per 100,000 live births. Eight states, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu, have met the 2030 target of 70.
  • Under-5 mortality fell to 32 per 1,000 live births. Kerala leads with just 8 deaths.
  • Child immunisation (age 9–11 months) reached 93.23%, with several states surpassing 100%.
  • HIV incidence remained at 0.05 per 1,000 uninfected individuals; Kerala reported 0.01.
  • Tuberculosis case notification hit 87.13 per cent; Gujarat and UTs like Delhi surpassed national targets.
  • Institutional deliveries stood at 97.18 per cent, with Lakshadweep achieving 100 per cent.
  • Suicide rate was 12 per 100,000 population in 2022. Bihar had the lowest at 1.

Malnutrition still affects children and women

Despite gains, India still faces serious challenges:
  • 35 per cent of children under five are stunted
  • 19 per cent are wasted
  • 67 per cent of under-five children and 57 per cent of women (15–49) are anaemic
These figures from NFHS (2019–21) point to deep-rooted nutritional deficiencies that threaten long-term health outcomes.
 

India’s NCD burden rising fast

Non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and cancer accounted for over 60 per cent of all deaths in India in 2019, according to the NCD portal. Experts warn that without targeted prevention and early detection, the NCD crisis could derail SDG progress.
 

What India must do to stay on track for 2030

To meet SDG 3 goals, experts recommend an integrated strategy that:
  • Expands last-mile healthcare delivery
  • Scales up NCD screening and treatment
  • Closes the nutrition gap in children and women
  • Invests in mental health and injury care
  • Increases funding for primary healthcare
As the 2030 deadline approaches, bridging rural–urban divides and ensuring healthcare equity will be crucial to India’s success in achieving SDG 3.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICMR develops portable Nipah rapid detection kit with 100% accuracy

Burnout at work: When stress becomes serious, and what to do next

How human urine could help create dental and bone implants of the future

Glass bottles may have more microplastics than plastic, shows French study

Flu shot must as winter viruses may trigger heart attack or stroke: Study

Topics :Health with BSIndia and United NationsSDGsIndia vaccination

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story