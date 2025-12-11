Home / Health / Why you get sleepy on the couch but are wide awake the moment you hit bed

Why you get sleepy on the couch but are wide awake the moment you hit bed

From low-pressure relaxation to misplaced sleep cues, expert decodes why the brain winds down on the couch but wakes up in bed, and share simple ways to fix the cycle

sleepiness on couch, can't sleep in bed
Conditioning and environment often make the couch an easier place to drift off. (Photo: Adobestock)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 3:24 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
It’s a familiar and frustrating pattern - you’re drifting off on the couch, eyelids heavy, but the moment you switch to your bed, sleep disappears. The body responds differently to spaces depending on what they signal to the brain, and sometimes the bedroom becomes the very place that blocks sleep instead of promoting it.
 
While it feels mysterious and annoying, the phenomenon has clear explanations rooted in conditioning, environment and the brain’s stress response, says Dr Vinit Banga, director–neurology, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad.
 

Why is it easier to fall asleep on the couch?

 
Many people fall asleep more easily on the sofa because the brain isn’t expecting sleep there. “The couch feels low-pressure because it isn't strongly associated with trying to sleep,” says Dr Banga. Without the sense of needing to perform or “sleep on command", the nervous system relaxes naturally, allowing drowsiness to settle in.
 
By contrast, the bedroom often cues self-monitoring, and questions like 'Am I falling asleep fast enough?' pop up in our heads, which can snap the brain into alert mode.
 

How can conditioning work against rest?

 
The brain conditions itself to link certain spaces with certain states. If your bedroom becomes associated with stress, wakefulness or scrolling on your phone, your mind stops treating it as a place for sleep.
 
Meanwhile, the couch becomes linked with winding down and stronger relaxation cues, allowing drowsiness to arrive more naturally.
 
Moreover, couches often mimic sleep-friendly environments more than bedrooms do with dim lighting, comfortable cushions, clean area and a sense of safety. These cues lower arousal and let the brain “switch off".
 
This learned association can sabotage bedtime even when you feel exhausted moments earlier.
 

How 'needing to sleep' backfires

 
Trying too hard to sleep is one of the biggest hidden barriers. “Concern about the need to fall asleep quickly engages stress pathways,” says Dr Banga. This raises alertness, making the bed feel like a test you must pass. That mental effort blocks the gentle mental drift needed to fall asleep.
 
Alertness can also set in quickly with the simple effort of moving to the bedroom, as the mind re-engages with the act of shifting spaces. Reclaiming sleep may then take another 10–20 minutes. Sleep inertia, the short-lived grogginess that normally helps the brain transition between sleep and wakefulness, usually smooths out this imbalance, but it doesn’t kick in when you’re only lightly dozing on the couch.
 

When your couch-to-bed cycle needs evaluation

 
If you frequently nod off unintentionally on the couch but then struggle to sleep in bed, it may be more than a harmless habit. Warning signs include:
 
  • Lying awake in bed for over 30 minutes
  • Waking up repeatedly through the night
  • Feeling persistently tired during the day
 
According to Dr Banga, these patterns can point to insomnia, circadian rhythm disruptions or poor sleep hygiene. When they become routine, a clinical evaluation can help identify the underlying issue and guide effective treatment.
 

How to fix the bed–sleep connection

 
You can retrain your brain with simple actions. Dr Banga recommends:
 
  • Keep the bed strictly for sleep
  • Finish all your chores, calls before bed time
  • Stick to consistent sleep–wake timings
  • Reduce screens in the evening
  • Make the bedroom quieter and use dim lights
  • Follow a calming wind-down routine
  • If you can’t sleep, get out of bed briefly and return only when sleepy
 
These steps gradually restore the bed’s association with rest and reduce bedtime anxiety.   
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Do energy drinks raise heart-disease risk? What experts want you to know

Why winter triggers seasonal depression and what works best to ease SAD

Viral but misleading: Celebrity health claims doctors debunked in 2025

How high sugar intake dehydrates your body and slows gut movement

Your menstrual cycle is a monthly health report card: Here's what it shows

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsSleep disruptionsSleep deprivationFortis Healhcare

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story