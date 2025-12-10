How high sugar intake dehydrates your body and slows gut movement

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
Excess sugar is often linked to weight gain and diabetes, but doctors say its effects on digestion are just as important, and far less understood. From drawing water out of the colon to slowing gut contractions, too much sugar can quietly set the stage for constipation, dehydration and sluggish digestion. Here’s what experts say is really happening inside the body.
Why too much sugar slows the gut
Dr Ashish Gautam, principal director, robotic and laparoscopic surgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital, explains that eating large amounts of free sugars often pushes out fibre-rich foods. “Instead of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains that help the gut move, people eat processed foods and sugary drinks,” he says.
With less fibre to bulk up stool, the colon has to work harder. On top of that, excess sugar disrupts the gut’s osmotic balance and alters bacterial activity, weakening the coordinated contractions that move stool forward. Dr Amit Sakaria, general physician, Ruby Hall Clinic Pune, adds that unabsorbed sugars, especially fructose, can pull water into the small intestine, upsetting the environment needed for smooth digestion.
How sugar causes dehydration and harder stools
Both doctors point to sugar’s osmotic effect. Free sugars attract water into the gut, initially causing bloating, but leaving the colon short of the moisture needed to soften stool.
Dr Gautam notes that high blood glucose also triggers frequent urination, “High sugar intake boosts blood sugar levels, which makes you urinate more and lose even more water from your body.”
Dr Sakaria calls this a “double dehydrating effect", where water is held in the gut and simultaneously lost through urine, drying out stool even further.
Why sugary drinks are worse than sugary foods
Deliver large amounts of sugar quickly
Cause sharper blood sugar spikes and more urination
Contain zero fibre
Suppress appetite for balanced meals
Often exceed WHO’s daily sugar limits in a single serving
Dr Gautam warns that a single soft drink or packaged juice can cross the 25-gram daily free sugar limit. Sugary beverages also lack chewing stimulation which is an important trigger for activating digestion.
Prioritise fibre from fruits, vegetables, whole grains
Choose whole fruits over fruit juices
Add fermented foods and prebiotic fibre to support gut microbes
Maintain regular meal timings
Both experts say the solution isn’t complicated - limit sugar, boost hydration, and bring fibre back to the centre of the plate. They emphasise that the gut can reset surprisingly quickly once these basics fall into place.